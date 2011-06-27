Used 2004 Chevrolet Aveo Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Not horrible, but not great lovethepudge , 04/18/2013 14 of 17 people found this review helpful Lets just say that thankfully my dad knows his way around cars or this review could be much worse. I bought my 2004 Chevy Aveo in 2008 with 95,000 miles, itÂs now at 116,000 miles. In the 4.5 years that I have owned it, we have replaced the gas cap, the catalytic converter, one of the pulleys just broke and the serpentine belt came off. (thankfully it wasnÂt the timing belt) I had the timing belt replaced right after I bought it in 2008. All new tires, replaced rotors (causing the front end to shake when I hit the brakes, nothing major). New muffler in 2011. The transmission sticks when it gets too cold outside. (ItÂs been doing that for a few years now). Report Abuse

Faulty timing belt and shifter. Lemon! AshleyFeucht , 07/12/2010 13 of 16 people found this review helpful Timing belt broke at 47K miles (well before the recommended 60K replacement). As a result, I had to spend $2,170 to replace the belt and cylinder head. Also, shifter sticks when pulling out of park. These are two VERY common problems. GM refuses to compensate me and I plan to organize a class action lawsuit and/or take GM to small claims court. The only reason this car is still on the market is because not enough consumers are complaining. If you have the same problems, please speak up!

A fanastic car! JASON , 03/28/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My wife and I drive about 110 to 120 miles a day (during the week) so we purchased this vehicle hoping to get a fuel efficient mile buster. In all honesty we thought that it would be a 'throw-away' car that we would not care much about. We were wrong. This little rocket has been fastastic. Very reliable, great fuel economy, incredibly roomy, and a joy to drive. The majority of our miles are highway miles and it rides as smooth as any car I have ever driven. You would be very very surprised, I was!

Good first car Paully , 10/20/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Not many problems my extended warranty didn't cover, but almost no point in the extended, most repairs under $300. interior quality could be better, i don't like the cheap plastic siding. cheap parts brake (they are usually cheap on any car though-windshield wipers) caps on the wheels keep getting stolen, a/c went a few times, just a wiring issue. rear brakes locked after i went through a car wash (dust and dirt got in, got wet, cemented) drive car after washing to dry out the drums, clean drums to prevent. payed too much is my only real complaint bought 2 years ago it was 9,995 for the 2004. had one issue with clutch, safety button failed couldn't start car, easy fix $80.