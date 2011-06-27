Used 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2004 Chevy Avalanche 4x4
My first impression was how dumb it was to merge an suv and truck. I test drove it and I fell in love. Like me, I don't work construction or in a farm and I don't tow heavy but have a good size family. This vehicle is intended for those city dwellers that like to camp, drive on vacation or have to take a trip to the dump. It has been so wonderful to be able to provide such a diversity when needed and GM had given me the tool. I replaced items that I feel I wanted to change to have peace of mind and not because the manual says so. It has not leaked, stopped cause any issues let alone a check engine light.
Very Happy
I purchased this as a pre-owned vehicle to supplement my prior truck on account of a growing family. It has been excellent! I am pleased that its value still exceeds what I paid for it. We recently purchased a travel trailer, and it tows with an ease that makes one feel a trailer is not present. The only repair I have had is the power window motor on the passenger door - a common problem with GM trucks.
Love my Avalanche
I bought this truck used about 6 years ago. I've had just a few minor problems. The tensioner for the AC belt broke. (Repaired myself for about $75). The 6 disc cd changer quit, but it was 10 years old, and well used. Overall, this truck is still very mechically sound. Very comfortable ride quality. Still runs like new. What else can I say.....I love my Avalanche.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I would buy another one
I purchased new almost 4 years ago. After 58,000 miles, I have not had one major repair. Changed oil and it goes. In nearly perfect condition, with original tires and brakes. Never a problem. The black plastic began to fade and the dealer refurbished it, under warranty without charge with an improved treatment. Every year me and 3 friends take it on our golf trip- 4 men, 4 sets of clubs and our luggage- and we usually take the clubs of the rest that fly down. Have hauled 10 foot sheets of drywall, skids of pavers and also trailered a huge camper approx 10,000 pounds. Reliable!
Multi-purpose Monster
I love my new avalanche. I upgraded from a 2WD Sierra w/bare essentials to the Z-71 with every option except the DVD player($1200 not worth it). What a difference. This truck is suprisingly nimble, and the turning radius is less than that of extended cab trucks(ie-easier for my wife to park). Towing capacity is solid. We towed our Grand Prix on a car trailer(total lbs= 6900) from FLA to WA state, only stopping for 9 hours and driving for 66. There were times I forgot I was even towing. What a beast! The midgate is awesome. I've halled everything from drywall(full sheets) with the tailgate closed to 3 backhoe scoops of bark.
Sponsored cars related to the Avalanche
Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner