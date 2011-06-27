Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Minivan Consumer Reviews
Bullet Proof Family Hauler
My wife and I purchased a used Chevy Astro after researching other vehicles. For the money, it cannot be beat. It is incredibly reliable and has ample room for our five children. We looked at a Toyota Sequoia, Honda Pilot, and car-based minivans such as the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. We kept coming to the same conclusion that the Astro with its reliable engine and transmission, room for 8 and low ownership cost was tough to beat. With essentially the same drivetrain since '85, Chevy worked out all the kinks. We picked ours up for $7,200 with 74,900 miles. I analyzed the cost per mile and the Astro was far cheaper than any comparable vehicle. We intend to keep the vehicle until it dies.
Nothing like a Chevy Van
There's nothing like a beefy Chevy Van, makes all those wussy looking mini's look like they came from the Barbie factory. 4.3 V6 rules the road. I hope in the future they will make a dual slider on the Driver's side, and that's the only negative.
A good vehicle at a good price
Anyone considering one should get it. It will last forever (my father in-law has a 94 with 180,000 Miles and still going)and it hauls more than anything in its class. It also cheaper than ANY SUV, and bigger than most. It is NOT a mini-van...more like a mid size van. If you consider a Mini-Van, you may pay less, but you will get less in size and power.
love the van
I had an astro before this one drove it for 10 years no problems except the sliding door locked and couldn't open inside or out. It made 24 MPG. Bought a new one because we liked the old one for the room (took out the seats and we could haul 4x8 sheets of plywood. They have good clearance and AWD grip the road when lots of snow and ice ( better than our 1/2 ton 4WD pickup) Also has 5000# tow capacity. But we were very disappointed with the gas mileage on the 2003. We lost 8 to 10 MPG can't understand what happened? It has the same engine as the old one and we drive it the same way.
Keep making them
I love the height of the vehicle. I love the amount of room, I always feel like I have room for everything. I like the roomyness. It is very comfortable to ride in. It is easy to drive and manuver. Mostly the fact that I can see what is going on. The drivers seat is extremely comfortable.
