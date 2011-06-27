Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Minivan Consumer Reviews

Driveoneveryday , 11/16/2004

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The van ran fine for about the first 400 miles or so. Then it began to shake and droan while cruising at 50 MPH or coming to a stop. Took it in 3 times to the dealer and they finally lubricated the slip yoke. That solution lasted for about 1000 miles. Now it's back. The brakes are terrible. Hope I never have to stop in a hurry. Now, above all else the thing is squealing like crazy. To top it all off the tranny is begining to slip and shudder after cruising on the highway for an hour. I'm up to 20000 miles on it now and hope it dies so I can get rid of it. Oh, by the way if you go to the dealer for service do not mention it is under warrenty because they won't fix it properly.+