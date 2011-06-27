  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Astro Cargo
  4. Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo
  5. Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Minivan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Astro Cargo
5(57%)4(14%)3(0%)2(29%)1(0%)
4.0
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Astro Cargos for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,152 - $3,507
Used Astro Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Never buy another one

Driveoneveryday, 11/16/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The van ran fine for about the first 400 miles or so. Then it began to shake and droan while cruising at 50 MPH or coming to a stop. Took it in 3 times to the dealer and they finally lubricated the slip yoke. That solution lasted for about 1000 miles. Now it's back. The brakes are terrible. Hope I never have to stop in a hurry. Now, above all else the thing is squealing like crazy. To top it all off the tranny is begining to slip and shudder after cruising on the highway for an hour. I'm up to 20000 miles on it now and hope it dies so I can get rid of it. Oh, by the way if you go to the dealer for service do not mention it is under warrenty because they won't fix it properly.+

Report Abuse

Poo Poo!

Brianfellow, 07/05/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

My astro was my best friend...until it lost a tire on the highway. I was heading eastbound on 71 highway when my tire shot of the vehicle. DANGEROUS..do not buy this vehicle.

Report Abuse

LEMON

NVB, 07/27/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

GOOD DESIGN,BUT VERY POOR WORKMANSHIP POOR PAINT JOB, DOOR POORLY INSTALLED HISSES ON FREEWAY,BRAKES NEED REPLACING TOO FREQUENTLY,CONTINUOUS PROBLEMS.

Report Abuse

Second Thoughts

Ford Guy at Heart, 02/05/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The van fits my needs for work, no other small cargo style vans available from other manufacturers. The free commercial shelving package was a nice bonus. Interior space rapidly diminished with those shelves, though. This was a nice move from a small pickup truck, my stuff is dry and secure. Absolutely no vehicle problems to date, drives in the snow surprisingly well.

Report Abuse

Stronger roller cube for work

beezer, 04/27/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This cargo van like a cube but it was very easy to load every think like boxes and others kind of things. Astro has a 4.3liters with 190 horsespower i never had problem to town that i want.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Astro Cargos for sale

Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Minivan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles