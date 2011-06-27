Used 1992 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Minivan Consumer Reviews

Nick Hendricks , 08/17/2002

We have a Astro van that has been pritty good van .we always rely on if any of the other cars break down and the is often with a sable.and my wife drives it to college every day.We have had some work done but mostly just normal. But A/C gave us trouble all the time never worked.and the rear end went out .But I would call it a good van .