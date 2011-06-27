Used 1990 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 Astro Cargo
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Measurements
Height74.1 in.74.1 in.74.1 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Length186.8 in.186.8 in.176.8 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Gross weight6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
