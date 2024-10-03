Our Tesla Model 3 Performance Is Quicker Than a Whole Bunch of Supercars

Some caveats

While the Model 3 Performance's straight-line performance can't be argued, if you're looking for a track car or a pure sports car, it may not fit the bill. The brakes are beefed up versus the standard Model 3 and provide good stopping power (60-0 mph in 109 feet), but they get hot very, very quickly. One hard stop from high speed is enough to put them in the red zone, according to the new Track Mode screen that shows you brake/motor/battery temperatures in real time and can even prompt the car to show a message that says braking performance might be reduced. A set of carbon-ceramics would do wonders here.

There's also a good amount of body roll when you push the car hard into corners; it gets out over that front outside tire quite a bit and has a tendency toward understeer on entry and slight oversteer on exit. If you're not driving the Model 3 full out, it's still enjoyable to push around a track or a canyon road, but at full tilt there's just a bit too much give in the suspension and the steering could use a hair more feedback.

Lastly, though the Model 3 Performance's range is impressive (306 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test), its battery gets depleted very quickly when hot lapping. After going through our usual set of tests and a handful of laps on our handling course, the Model 3 Performance had gone from full to a 50% state of charge.