Our Tesla Model 3 Performance Is Quicker Than a Whole Bunch of Supercars

It doesn't cost much to outrun a supercar

2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance rear 3/4
  • We finally got a chance to put the new Model 3 Performance to the test at our track.
  • Tesla claims a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds with rollout.
  • Coming close to that time would put the electric sedan in some illustrious — and expensive — company.

We had just welcomed the newly updated Tesla Model 3 Long Range to our long-term fleet when, three weeks later, Tesla dropped a bomb: a Model 3 Performance. And with 510 horsepower, 547 lb-ft of torque, 300 miles of range and a 0-60 mph of just 2.9 seconds, how could we resist?

So, we bought one of those, too. And after its break-in period, the Model 3 Performance took a trip straight to our track where the results from our testing did not disappoint: 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11 seconds with a trap speed of 123.7 mph.

Why the 0.1-second discrepancy, you might ask? Tesla measures its 0-60 mph time with a rollout, but here at Edmunds, we measure ours from a dead stop, which we think is a more accurate representation of real-world acceleration.

2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance wheel

Rarefied air

Entry into the 3-second club is tough — even the previous Model 3 Performance (a blisteringly quick vehicle in its own right) didn't come close to getting in with its 3.3-second 0-60 mph time. Here are a few of the other very, very quick cars we've run down the acceleration straight at our test track along with one other important detail: their price tags.

0-60 mph time
Price (as-tested)
Tesla Model S Plaid2.3$137,190
Porsche Taycan Turbo S2.6$208,820
Tesla Model S Performance2.9$91,990
BMW M8 Competition3.0$168,370
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE3.0$126,990
Lamborghini Huracán STO3.0$399,752
Audi R8 V10 Performance3.1$225,945
Chevrolet Corvette Z063.2$160,505
Lucid Air Grand Touring3.2$154,486
Porsche 911 GT33.3$198,750
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N3.3$67,495 (starting MSRP)

The only other vehicles that come close to matching the Model 3 Performance's acceleration-to-dollar ratio are the Model S Performance and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. And look at the other vehicles that matches the Model 3's time — they all cost well into six figures. Heck, that Huracán STO is nearly $400K.

This is where the Tesla derives most of its appeal: It can run away from some of the best performance cars around and it doesn't cost too much for the privilege.

2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance interior

Some caveats

While the Model 3 Performance's straight-line performance can't be argued, if you're looking for a track car or a pure sports car, it may not fit the bill. The brakes are beefed up versus the standard Model 3 and provide good stopping power (60-0 mph in 109 feet), but they get hot very, very quickly. One hard stop from high speed is enough to put them in the red zone, according to the new Track Mode screen that shows you brake/motor/battery temperatures in real time and can even prompt the car to show a message that says braking performance might be reduced. A set of carbon-ceramics would do wonders here.

There's also a good amount of body roll when you push the car hard into corners; it gets out over that front outside tire quite a bit and has a tendency toward understeer on entry and slight oversteer on exit. If you're not driving the Model 3 full out, it's still enjoyable to push around a track or a canyon road, but at full tilt there's just a bit too much give in the suspension and the steering could use a hair more feedback.

Lastly, though the Model 3 Performance's range is impressive (306 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test), its battery gets depleted very quickly when hot lapping. After going through our usual set of tests and a handful of laps on our handling course, the Model 3 Performance had gone from full to a 50% state of charge.

2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance front 3/4

Keep an eye on that price

Our Model 3 Performance cost $58,360 all-in, meaning it does not qualify for the federal tax credit, which only applies to vehicles below $55,000. This means that, if you add any options to the Model 3 Performance, it goes over that threshold. That means you can't get Tesla's dubiously named Full Self-Driving (though you can add a subscription to that later) and, oddly enough, no other paint colors. The default paint is a dark gray, but if you choose any of the other colors, they cost money and push the cost over the line.

Still, if your goal is to go as fast as possible while spending as little as possible, the Model 3 Performance is a solid buy. And on top of all that speed, its day-to-day livability is also excellent with good range and a lovely interior.

