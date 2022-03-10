Gas Prices Got You Down? These Are the Cheapest EVs You Can Buy

Gas prices are on everyone's mind at the moment. It's easy to forget that they were already pretty high before the conflict between Russia and Ukraine sent oil prices through the roof. Today, many parts of the country are seeing record-high gas prices. Per AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $4.25 as of this writing, and things seem likely to get worse before they get better.

Now more than ever, electric vehicles provide a tantalizing alternative to internal combustion engines. Charging up at your own home and avoiding all that pain at the pump are just two reasons to jump into a new EV. But if you're worried about gas prices, you're probably not thinking about six-figure Tesla or Porsche EVs. That's why we've put together a list of some of the cheapest EVs you can buy right now — just in case these gas prices are the nudge you needed to consider transitioning into an affordable electric car.

Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf has been with us for over a decade, and the most recent iteration of Nissan's groundbreaking EV is an attractive little package. For starters, the 2022 model gets a series of updates that now give the Leaf support for Level 3 charging. That means you can go from 5% to 80% charge in less than 40 minutes. It's also attractively priced, with base models starting at $28,425 before a $7,500 tax credit is applied. It might be small and quirky, but the Leaf is also affordable, quiet and easy to live with. Moreover, in our hands, a Leaf Plus in SL trim beat its EPA range estimate of 215 miles, taking us a full 237 miles before needing a full top up.

Chevrolet Bolt EV