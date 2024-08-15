Honda Prologue and Chevy Blazer EV Tie in Edmunds' EV Range Test — What a Coincidence

Our long-term Blazer EV? It also did 320 miles on the same EV range test cycle. But interestingly, that's only a 14.6% increase over its EPA estimate, which is a slightly higher 279 miles.

Similarly, the EPA estimates that the Blazer EV RS AWD should be a bit more economical than the Prologue Elite AWD in terms of energy consumption, with the government agency projecting 35 kWh per 100 miles for the Chevy and 37 kWh per 100 miles for the Honda. It goes without saying, but in our testing, we beat both, observing 31.1 kWh per 100 miles for both vehicles.

Which do we like better overall? Well, some early issues with our long-term Blazer EV aside, the Prologue gets our pick. We rated it a 7.7/10, versus the Chevy's 7.6/10. It also recently beat the Toyota bZ4X in a recent comparison test, which you can check out here.