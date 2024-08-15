- The 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD completed 320 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test.
- That's impressive, given the Prologue Elite AWD's EPA range is estimated at 273 miles.
- The Prologue shares its battery architecture with the Chevy Blazer EV, which also got 320 miles on this same test cycle.
Honda Prologue and Chevy Blazer EV Tie in Edmunds' EV Range Test — What a Coincidence
Our testing shows these Ultium-powered electric SUVs crush their EPA-estimated range
The new Prologue EV isn't a Honda through and through, sharing its Ultium battery architecture with a slew of General Motors products, namely, the Chevrolet Blazer EV. So when it came time to put a 2024 Prologue Elite AWD through the Edmunds EV Range Test, we expected to see a result similar to what we got in our long-term Chevy Blazer EV RS AWD. In the end, the numbers were actually identical.
The Prologue Elite AWD completed the Edmunds EV Range Test after going 320 miles on a full charge. That's a 17.3% improvement over its EPA estimate of 273 miles for the Elite AWD model.
Our long-term Blazer EV? It also did 320 miles on the same EV range test cycle. But interestingly, that's only a 14.6% increase over its EPA estimate, which is a slightly higher 279 miles.
Similarly, the EPA estimates that the Blazer EV RS AWD should be a bit more economical than the Prologue Elite AWD in terms of energy consumption, with the government agency projecting 35 kWh per 100 miles for the Chevy and 37 kWh per 100 miles for the Honda. It goes without saying, but in our testing, we beat both, observing 31.1 kWh per 100 miles for both vehicles.
Which do we like better overall? Well, some early issues with our long-term Blazer EV aside, the Prologue gets our pick. We rated it a 7.7/10, versus the Chevy's 7.6/10. It also recently beat the Toyota bZ4X in a recent comparison test, which you can check out here.
Edmunds says
We'll be curious to see if less expensive versions of the Prologue also beat the EPA's estimates.