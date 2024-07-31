Sportbackin'

Like the recently revealed S5 (which replaces the S4), the S6 E-tron will only be a Sportback rather than a traditional sedan. This is a good thing; having a power liftback will make the S6 far more functional than a car with a standard trunk opening. Of course, a proper wagon would be even more appealing, and our friends across the pond will be treated to a proper S6 E-tron Avant. But we digress.

Official U.S. specs are still forthcoming, but Audi says the S6 E-tron will be available with wheels as large as 21 inches in diameter, and as you can see, the Sportback has a strong visual link to the SQ6 SUV. Whether or not that's a good thing is up to you; we're not big fans of the split headlight design, and the extra lower body side panels give the Sportback some unnecessary visual bulk. Maybe it'll look better out on the road.