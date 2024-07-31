- The next Audi S6 goes electric.
- Called S6 E-tron, it packs 543 horsepower (with launch control).
- 0 to 60 mph takes 3.7 seconds.
- It arrives in the U.S. in summer 2025.
2026 Audi S6 E-tron: Sub-4-Second EV Sportback
The S6 turns up the wick on the new A6 E-tron Sportback
Just like the standard A6, the next Audi S6 will be electric. Officially called S6 E-tron Sportback, the 2026 model will arrive in the United States in the middle of next year, built on the same architecture that underpins the new SQ6 E-tron SUV. What'll happen to the gas-powered S6 sedan we currently know and love? That'll become the S7.
Sportbackin'
Like the recently revealed S5 (which replaces the S4), the S6 E-tron will only be a Sportback rather than a traditional sedan. This is a good thing; having a power liftback will make the S6 far more functional than a car with a standard trunk opening. Of course, a proper wagon would be even more appealing, and our friends across the pond will be treated to a proper S6 E-tron Avant. But we digress.
Official U.S. specs are still forthcoming, but Audi says the S6 E-tron will be available with wheels as large as 21 inches in diameter, and as you can see, the Sportback has a strong visual link to the SQ6 SUV. Whether or not that's a good thing is up to you; we're not big fans of the split headlight design, and the extra lower body side panels give the Sportback some unnecessary visual bulk. Maybe it'll look better out on the road.
Quick to launch, quick to charge
In the U.S., Audi will offer the S6 E-tron with Quattro all-wheel drive, powered by a 100-kWh battery pack (94.4 kWh usable). The standard output will be 496 horsepower, with 543 hp available for short bursts when using launch control. With the S6 E-tron firing on full power, Audi estimates a 0-to-60-mph acceleration time of 3.7 seconds, as well as a top speed of 149 mph.
Because the S6 E-tron benefits from the same 800-volt architecture as the SQ6 E-tron, it has a charging power of up to 270 kW. That means the car can theoretically go from a 10% to 80% state of charge in as little as 21 minutes. Nice.
Familiar cabin with tons of screens
The S6's interior is a lot like what we've seen in the SQ6 E-tron, which is to say the cabin is absolutely dominated by screens. Directly in front of the driver, there's an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster, not to mention a head-up display with augmented reality overlays, and off to the right is a 14.5-inch central infotainment screen. Beyond that, the front passenger has their own 10.9-inch display, which has a special coating so it isn't distracting to the driver. No matter how you slice it, though, this is an interior that goes hard on digital real estate — which certainly seems to be the trend these days.
Generally speaking, the S6's interior looks and feels nice, with more heavily bolstered seats than what you'll find in the standard A6 E-tron. The rakish Sportback design does cut into rear headroom slightly, which will be an issue for taller passengers. But we suppose if you'll be carting adults back there on the regular, you might be more keen to purchase the SQ6 SUV anyway.
Storage behind the passenger compartment is ample, with Audi quoting 26 cubic feet of space with the rear seats up, and around 40 cubic feet with them folded. There's a super small frunk under the hood, too, with just under 1 cubic foot of space — enough for a backpack, but not much more.
Edmunds says
With its higher-performance powertrain, the Audi S6 E-tron should be a formidable opponent to the BMW i5 M60 and Mercedes-AMG EQE sedan.