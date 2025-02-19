So what is the XRT?

The simple answer is: It's a more rugged Ioniq 5. Hyundai hasn't gone to town on a wild suspension redesign, rally-inspired tech (like you'll find in the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally) or some quad-motor setup à la the Rivian R1S. In fact, its modifications over a regular Ioniq 5 are relatively minor. Through a combination of a suspension lift and the addition of slightly taller all-terrain tires, the XRT sits only an inch higher than the standard model: 7 inches vs. 6 inches.

But ground clearance doesn't matter much if you can't get past the front bumper, so it, along with the rear bumper, has been reprofiled to allow for better approach and departure angles. Gone, too, are any superfluous decorations to further minimize damage from a dirt berm. And those recovery hooks sticking out of the bumper are the real deal; they'd be right at home on a Tacoma TRD Pro. The bumpers are embossed with a sort of digital camouflage, giving them some much-needed texture and helping them look a bit more purposeful than just smooth black plastic covers.

Since the battery pack is already well protected, as it is on every EV, there's no additional underbody armor on the XRT. However, changes have been made to the XRT's driving modes. There's a new Terrain Mode button on the lower spoke of the steering wheel. Pressing this displays a choice of Snow, Mud and Sand modes, each with a slightly different stability control and throttle pedal sensitivity profile. The parameters are predictable, with Snow being the most conservative, Sand allowing the most dynamic leeway, and Mud being somewhere in the middle. Regardless of the mode, the power distribution is fixed at a 50-50 split between the axles.