Markups are everywhere right now, and we recently detailed which cars are commanding the highest premiums. The full list of cars that are being sold over sticker is much longer than the 10 we listed here, and the number of cars that are selling under sticker is far smaller. That said, you might be surprised at how many great cars you can find a good deal on even in times like these.

Using pricing data from the month of January, we've compiled a short list of which cars are selling for less than their average manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP). The data compiled details the difference between MSRP and the actual transaction price (ATP) of cars from across the country. It's worth noting that, because these numbers are an average of data taken from across the entire country, some regions might offer bigger discounts while some might not be offering discounts at all.