These 10 Cars Have the Highest Markups Right Now

If you haven't tried buying a car in the last year, you might not have noticed soaring car prices for both new and used models. There are a number of reasons for this, but in short, supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic have wreaked havoc on dealer networks. Dealers simply don't have enough inventory and can't sell as many cars as they did, say, in 2019. So dealerships have taken to adding ADM or an "adjusted dealer markups" to new cars in order to supplement their income while inventory stays low.

It's supply and demand, plain and simple. Supply is low, and that's how dealers are justifying the higher prices. But just how much higher? We've gathered sales data that shows the actual transaction price (ATP) compared to the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) on the sale of new vehicles from the month of January. These numbers are an average of data compiled from across the country, so bear in mind some regions might have steeper markups than others.