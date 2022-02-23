These 10 Cars Have the Highest Markups Right Now

- ADM or “adjusted dealer markup” is the way of the car buying world right now.
- These 10 vehicles have the highest markups based on actual transaction price data.
- Luxury cars dominate the list, but there's a Kia on here, too.
If you haven't tried buying a car in the last year, you might not have noticed soaring car prices for both new and used models. There are a number of reasons for this, but in short, supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic have wreaked havoc on dealer networks. Dealers simply don't have enough inventory and can't sell as many cars as they did, say, in 2019. So dealerships have taken to adding ADM or an "adjusted dealer markups" to new cars in order to supplement their income while inventory stays low.
It's supply and demand, plain and simple. Supply is low, and that's how dealers are justifying the higher prices. But just how much higher? We've gathered sales data that shows the actual transaction price (ATP) compared to the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) on the sale of new vehicles from the month of January. These numbers are an average of data compiled from across the country, so bear in mind some regions might have steeper markups than others.
The first of three Mercs on this list, the GLS is simply one of best luxury SUVs you can buy right now. It's spacious, comfortable and great to drive for something so vast. But it'll cost you. On average, buyers are paying $3,520 over sticker for a GLS.
Average MSRP: $88,644
Average ATP: $92,164
The Range Rover isn't our favorite big luxury SUV, but they sure do sell. On average, dealers are collecting an extra $3,526 on each new Range Rover they sell.
Average MSRP: $118,414
Average ATP: $121,940
The Porsche 718 Spyder is an almost perfect sports car — light, nimble and seriously quick, too. Clearly Porsche enthusiasts know this, which is why they're paying an average of $3,687 over sticker to get their hands on one.
Average MSRP: $103,817
Average ATP: $107,504
The Kia Telluride is one of the best cars in its segment. Its rock-solid build quality, high-quality interior and great list of features make it an excellent buy. So much so, that dealers are taking in an average of $3,689 over sticker for the big three-row.
Average MSRP: $44,459
Average ATP: $48,148
The new QX60 previews a new direction for Infiniti. It hails the arrival of a new design language for the brand and features an all-new feature-laden interior. On average, dealerships are collecting an extra $4,266 on the QX60s they sell.
Average MSRP: $59,825
Average ATP: $64,091
The new NX is a big step up from the old car, both in terms of the way it looks and the quality of its interior space, and customers are noticing. Buyers are paying an average of $4,437 over sticker for a new NX 450h+.
Average MSRP: $61,218
Average ATP: $65,655
Mercedes' new Model S challenger has a lot going for it. It has plenty of range — 422 miles in Edmunds' real-world range test — plus all the luxuries and tech features you'd expect of a high-dollar Benz. It's the hot new EV on the block, and picking one up is costing customers an average of $4,631 over MSRP.
Average MSRP: $114,000
Average ATP: $118,631
Of course the Porsche 911 was going to make it on this list. Some dealerships are asking as much as $300,000 for a new GT3, but on average a 911 will cost you $6,105 more than the number on the window sticker.
Average MSRP: $177,142
Average ATP: $183,247
This probably comes as no surprise, but the most powerful production Mustang Ford has ever made is going for serious money over sticker. On average, buyers are shelling out an extra $6,121 for a new GT500. Is it worth it? That's for you and your wallet to decide.
Average MSRP: $87,640
Average ATP: $93,761
You might expect to see 911s and Shelbys at the top of this list, but our big winner is the G-wagen. There's nothing else like it on the road, and the G manages to make every journey feel like a special event. Perhaps that's why dealerships are getting a whopping $7,431 on average for every new G they sell.
Average MSRP: $168,868
Average ATP: $176,299
As much as we love some of these cars, these markups are getting a little out of hand.