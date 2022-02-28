The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently announced its list of 2022 vehicles that earned a Top Safety Pick (TSP) award. It's clear not only that most cars are far safer than they were years ago, but also that automakers have come a long way toward preventing crashes entirely. Only those that excel in both areas are eligible for the Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+) award.

Let's take a look at the institute's latest findings — and try to answer the question, what's headlight design got to do with it?

What's the big deal with headlights?

To be eligible for a TSP award this year, a vehicle was required to offer headlights rated as "good" or "acceptable" in the IIHS Headlight Test, which scientifically measures illumination in a variety of scenarios. Why the focus on headlights? Not surprisingly, the IIHS believes that better headlights will mean fewer crashes since they enable drivers to see more of what's going on in low- or no-light conditions. Considerations for testing include the quality of light delivered with and without high beams on, how well the road is illuminated in curves, and the amount of glare the headlights produce. Not only do the best headlights light up the road, they also don't temporarily blind people coming in the other direction. The IIHS notes that improved headlight performance expanded the field of TSP+ winners for 2022.