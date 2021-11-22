  1. Home
Correspondent

Articles written by Austin Lott. Visit edmunds.com for the latest car news and reviews.

New Special Edition Models Announced for 2022 Ford Mustang, Shelby GT500

Nov 22, 2021 11:45 PM GMT+0000

Car News

Ford brings back an iconic color combo to commemorate the Shelby GT500 that started it all. The standard 2022 Mustang also gets a new special edition.

Toyota Camry: What's New for 2022

Nov 19, 2021 10:20 AM GMT+0000

Car News

Toyota is making a handful of minor changes to the 2022 Toyota Camry in hopes of expanding the popular midsize sedan's appeal. Here's what we know about what's new for 2022.

