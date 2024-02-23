I had a 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat in my driveway last week and was once again smitten. Heads turned as I rolled into the parking lots of the local grocery store and the post office, and even kids at the middle school stared and pointed as I drove away.

During the first pandemic summer in 2020, I borrowed a Durango SRT to tow a 7,500-pound, 33-foot camper up to the top part of the Michigan mitten. When I showed up at the camper owner’s home with the Durango, he looked at the SUV skeptically and said, “Are you sure you can tow it with this?” It performed perfectly, albeit loudly — my dad was sitting in the passenger seat, and we had to raise our voices to be heard. That didn’t matter, though. We had the soundtrack of eight pumping pistons keeping us entertained.

Electric cars and trucks are already here

I got behind the wheel of a four-motor, 1,000-horsepower Rimac Nevera once, and it was unsurprisingly exhilarating. The engineer who introduced me to the supercar drove the first leg and as we hit the highway, he asked me if I would mind if he punched it. The word “no” had barely left my lips when he pressed his right foot down and images of the Millennium Falcon’s hyperdrive mode flashed before me.

Similarly, Ford’s F-150 Lightning is everything I’d want in a truck, and my family used one to move from our old house to the new one, loading in haul after haul of our worldly possessions. It zipped up the road with a swish swish sound, moving and sounding like a steel butterfly.