There is fast, and then there's Rimac Nevera fast. With 1,914 horsepower and all-wheel drive, this Croatian-designed and engineered electric hypercar recently set a total of 23 speed records during a single day of testing at the Automotive Testing Papenburg facility in Germany. This massive track includes two straights that measure in at 2.49 miles for high-speed testing purposes.

Among the nearly two dozen records set by the Nevera, some of the most notable — if not entirely relatable, at least for those of us living in the normal automotive universe — include a 0-60 mph time of 1.74 seconds, a 0 to 249 to 0 mph time just under 30 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 8.25 seconds. That outrageous acceleration run to 249 mph and back was enough beat the previous title holder, the Swedish-built Koenigsegg Regera, by more than one second.