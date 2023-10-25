Dodge Might Be Putting an Engine in the New Charger After All

Skip to main content
The next-gen four-door muscle car will apparently be available as an EV or gas-powered model

Dodge SRT Daytona Concept front 3/4
  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
  • The Drive reported that the next-generation Dodge Charger would be available with an inline-six engine as well as an electric powertrain.
  • The internal combustin engine is expected to be the 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six Dodge's parent company, Stellantis, debuted last year.
  • Stellantis will build the Charger at its Windsor Assembly plant in Canada.

While it may seem that the entire industry is putting all of its eggs into the EV basket, industry insiders are noticing a slowdown in EV purchases. Automakers have been shoring up charging options, range, and battery technology for the upswing, but it’s kind of like the awkward phase when you’re trying to grow out an unfortunate set of bangs.

Leave it to the powerful-engine fanatics at Dodge to buck the trend. According to a report from The Drive, “the next-generation Dodge Charger will offer both a full-electric version and a gas version powered by the company's 3.0-liter 'Hurricane' twin-turbo inline-six engine.” That’s right: The Dodge Charger is not going to go quietly into a fully electric future. Yes, the SRT Daytona Concept pictured here is meant to preview the next Challenger (the Charger's two-door sibling), but we're sure future iterations of both will take design cues from the concept.

Dodge SRT Daytona Concept front

"They're keeping gasoline engines. The official designation for the vehicle platform is LB and it will have the new GME-T6 Hurricane inline-six in RWD and AWD," a source (who spoke under the cover of anonymity) told The Drive. "It will be using the Stellantis Gen 4 transmission that's also rolling out to Mack Assembly, Jefferson North Assembly and Toledo North."

Ford hasn’t gone all-in on EVs yet either, and its Mustang Dark Horse tops out at 500 horsepower with a Coyote V8 under the hood. While details are still slim on the incoming Charger, we’d guess that Dodge won’t launch a car that doesn’t at least come close to that.

It's worth keeping in mind that Dodge launched the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 as a "last call for petrol" model earlier this year. Plus, the automaker unveiled its Charger Daytona SRT concept in 2022 as an EV, complete with manufactured engine sounds. But, here's why the decision makes sense for this four-door muscle car — people generally don’t buy the Charger to be a sleek EV butterfly. Its muscular haunches and stance scream that it's built for power, plus the turbocharged six-cylinder engine delivers the visceral thrill of an internal-combustion experience.

Dodge SRT Daytona Concept rear

The next-generation Charger will be built at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly plant on the Canadian side. The Drive reported that retooling is “well underway,” according to the source, sharing a line with the next-gen Chrysler Pacifica.

Edmunds says

Don't count out the ICE legacy at Dodge just yet. There are plenty of buyers who aren't ready to make the switch to EVs and the automaker is smart to angle toward customer demand.

Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.

