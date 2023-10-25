Dodge Might Be Putting an Engine in the New Charger After All

"They're keeping gasoline engines. The official designation for the vehicle platform is LB and it will have the new GME-T6 Hurricane inline-six in RWD and AWD," a source (who spoke under the cover of anonymity) told The Drive. "It will be using the Stellantis Gen 4 transmission that's also rolling out to Mack Assembly, Jefferson North Assembly and Toledo North."

Ford hasn’t gone all-in on EVs yet either, and its Mustang Dark Horse tops out at 500 horsepower with a Coyote V8 under the hood. While details are still slim on the incoming Charger, we’d guess that Dodge won’t launch a car that doesn’t at least come close to that.

It's worth keeping in mind that Dodge launched the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 as a "last call for petrol" model earlier this year. Plus, the automaker unveiled its Charger Daytona SRT concept in 2022 as an EV, complete with manufactured engine sounds. But, here's why the decision makes sense for this four-door muscle car — people generally don’t buy the Charger to be a sleek EV butterfly. Its muscular haunches and stance scream that it's built for power, plus the turbocharged six-cylinder engine delivers the visceral thrill of an internal-combustion experience.