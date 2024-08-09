Skip to main content

What Are the Fastest Production Cars?

Highlighting 10 of the fastest production cars in the world

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S coupe shown from the rear
The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is the fastest production car in the world, with a top speed of 304 mph. That's pretty fast, but if you think that also means "quick," you might be surprised to hear they're different measurements. In car terminology, "fast" refers to top speed, while "quick" refers to acceleration.

However, we don’t test for top speed here at Edmunds, so the vehicles listed here will be the quickest. We're keeping this list focused on gas-powered production vehicles — we have a separate story on the Fastest Electric Cars and a story on the Fastest SUVs for those who want to dive deeper.

Here is our list of the quickest production cars that Edmunds has tested. We’ve sorted it by our measured 0-60 mph times. In instances of a tie, the vehicle’s quarter-mile time and top speed (according to the manufacturer) come into play.

2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Python Green Porsche 911 Turbo front three-quarter view

0-60 mph acceleration: 2.6 seconds

¼-mile acceleration: 10.2 seconds @ 133.8 mph

Top speed: 205 mph

Starting price: $208,350

The Porsche 911 Turbo S’s twin-turbo 3.7-liter flat-six delivers 640 hp for some time-warping acceleration, making it the quickest gas-powered car we’ve ever tested. Standard all-wheel drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic help it achieve that status.

2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO AWD

Lamborghini HURACÁN EVO

0-60 mph acceleration: 2.8 seconds

¼-mile acceleration: 10.8 seconds @ 127.6 mph

Top speed: 203 mph

Starting price: $267,569

The heart of the Huracán Evo is a 5.2-liter V10 engine free of turbocharging or electric assist. It makes 630 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque in the all-wheel-drive model, which launched to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds in Edmunds' testing.

2016 McLaren 570S

McLaren 570S Coupe

0-60 mph acceleration: 2.9 seconds

¼-mile acceleration: 10.7 seconds @ 129.6 mph

Top speed: 204 mph

Starting price: $187,300

In the 570S, McLaren’s 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes 562 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. The 570S is a quintessential supercar. It looks like one, accelerates like one, handles like one, and is priced like one.

2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus

2017_Audi-R8-V10-plus.jpg

0-60 mph acceleration: 3.0 seconds

¼-mile acceleration: 10.8 seconds @ 128.4 mph

Top speed: 205 mph

Starting price: $192,450

In 2017, Audi completely redesigned the mid-engine R8 supercar, which continued to use 10 naturally aspirated cylinders. The 5.2-liter V-10 produced 610 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque and sent the rear-drive coupe to 60 mph in 10.8 seconds in Edmunds' testing.

2022 BMW M5 CS

BMW_M5-CS_f34.jpg

0-60 mph acceleration: 3.0 seconds

¼-mile acceleration: 10.8 seconds @ 127.5 mph

Top speed: 190 mph

Starting price: $143,995

With its powerful twin-turbo V8 engine and standard all-wheel drive, the BMW M5 CS consistently delivers insane speed. BMW engineers conjured 10 extra horsepower out of the M5 Competition’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8, which in the CS now has 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque channeled through a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO

Lamborghini HURACÁN STO rear three-quarter

0-60 mph acceleration: 3.0 seconds

¼-mile acceleration: 10.9 seconds @ 125.9 mph

Top speed: 193 mph

Starting price: $333,633

Even though the Lamborghini Huracán STO’s wild aerodynamic kit produces 926 pounds of downforce at 174 mph, the V10-powered track weapon launches off the line to a 3.0-second rip to 60 mph. The Italian supercar weighs 3,351 pounds, and “STO” stands for Super Turismo Omologato, the car the brand runs in GT3 racing.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS

Carmine Red Porsche 911 GTS rear three-quarter

0-60 mph acceleration: 3.0 seconds

¼-mile acceleration: 11.0 seconds @ 123.3 mph

Top speed: 193 mph

Starting price: $138,050

For the 2022 model year, Porsche gave the 911 Carrera GTS chassis bits and brakes from the 911 Turbo, and a 473-hp twin-turbo flat-six engine powers the GTS. With Porsche’s all-wheel-drive system and eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the GTS hit 60 mph in 3.0 seconds during Edmunds' testing on the way to an 11.0-second quarter mile at 123.3 mph.

2023 BMW M8 Competition Convertible

2023 BMW M8 Competition Convertible front three-quarter

0-60 mph acceleration: 3.0 seconds

¼-mile acceleration: 11.1 seconds @ 123.6 mph

Top speed: 189

Starting price: $144,695

The BMW M8 Competition’s 617-hp twin-turbo V8 delivers exhilarating acceleration, launching the convertible to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds. Its all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional traction, while the abundance of torque thrills the launch.

2024 BMW M3 CS

BMW M3 CS doing a burnout

0-60 mph acceleration: 3.1 seconds

¼-mile acceleration: 10.9 seconds @ 126.1 mph

Top speed: 188 mph

Starting price: $119,695

The twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six in the M3 CS makes 543 horsepower, 40 more hp than the M3 Competition and 70 more than the standard M3. Route all that power to the rear wheels through the snappy shifts of the eight-speed automatic, and you’ll get to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds while being thrown back in the CS’ aggressive bucket seats.

2020 Audi R8 V10 Performance Convertible

2020 Audi R8 Spyder profile

0-60 mph acceleration: 3.1 seconds

¼-mile acceleration: 11.0 seconds @ 125.9 mph

Top speed: 200 mph

Starting price: $211,050

Drop the top on the Audi R8 V10 Performance Convertible and listen to the glorious sound of the V10 ripping to its 8,000-plus-rpm redline while launching the convertible to 60 mph in nearly 3 seconds flat. It’s slower than the coupe, but that sound is worth the 0.1 second.

