What Are the Fastest Production Cars?

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is the fastest production car in the world, with a top speed of 304 mph. That's pretty fast, but if you think that also means "quick," you might be surprised to hear they're different measurements. In car terminology, "fast" refers to top speed, while "quick" refers to acceleration.

However, we don’t test for top speed here at Edmunds, so the vehicles listed here will be the quickest. We're keeping this list focused on gas-powered production vehicles — we have a separate story on the Fastest Electric Cars and a story on the Fastest SUVs for those who want to dive deeper.

Here is our list of the quickest production cars that Edmunds has tested. We’ve sorted it by our measured 0-60 mph times. In instances of a tie, the vehicle’s quarter-mile time and top speed (according to the manufacturer) come into play.