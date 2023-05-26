What Are the Fastest Electric Cars for 2024?

The Lucid Air Sapphire is the fastest mass-produced electric car, with a top speed of 205 mph. The quickest EV is the Tesla Model S Plaid, with a 0-60 mph time of 2.3 seconds in Edmunds' testing. If you're thinking "Aren't fast and quick the same thing?" Not quite. In car terminology, "fast" refers to top speed, while "quick" refers to acceleration. In the last few years, performance-focused EVs have gone above and beyond their gas-powered counterparts, delivering some truly exceptional numbers. Do you want proof? We got it.

Edmunds' vehicle testing measures acceleration, not top speed. With this in mind, we've gathered a list of the quickest and fastest EVs available today. The list is sorted by 0-60 mph time, with the tiebreaker being the vehicle's quarter-mile acceleration time. We've also noted the EV's top speed as stated by the manufacturer, but that did not factor into the rankings here.