What Are the Fastest Electric Cars for 2024?May 26th, 2023(updated March 15th, 2024)
The Lucid Air Sapphire is the fastest mass-produced electric car, with a top speed of 205 mph. The quickest EV is the Tesla Model S Plaid, with a 0-60 mph time of 2.3 seconds in Edmunds' testing. If you're thinking "Aren't fast and quick the same thing?" Not quite. In car terminology, "fast" refers to top speed, while "quick" refers to acceleration. In the last few years, performance-focused EVs have gone above and beyond their gas-powered counterparts, delivering some truly exceptional numbers. Do you want proof? We got it.
Edmunds' vehicle testing measures acceleration, not top speed. With this in mind, we've gathered a list of the quickest and fastest EVs available today. The list is sorted by 0-60 mph time, with the tiebreaker being the vehicle's quarter-mile acceleration time. We've also noted the EV's top speed as stated by the manufacturer, but that did not factor into the rankings here.
Tesla Model S Plaid
|Acceleration 0-60 mph
|2.3 seconds
|Acceleration 1/4-mile
|9.4 seconds
|Top speed
|200 mph
|Starting price
|$91,630
The fastest electric car we've ever tested — actually, the fastest car of any type, electric or otherwise — is the 1,020-horsepower Tesla Model S Plaid. The Plaid's 2.3-second sprint to 60 mph remains the quickest time ever recorded, and the same goes for the 9.4-second quarter-mile time. We know that the Lucid Air Sapphire will likely give the Plaid a run for its money, as well as the updated 938-hp Porsche Taycan Turbo S. But until then — or unless anyone has a Rimac that they're willing to let us test — the Model S Plaid will keep its place atop our list.
Porsche Taycan Turbo S
|Acceleration 0-60 mph
|2.6 seconds
|Acceleration 1/4-mile
|10.4 seconds
|Top speed
|161 mph
|Starting price
|$196,550
At Edmunds, we've tested multiple versions of the Porsche Taycan over the years and achieved some very impressive results. The Taycan GTS below, for example, put down some respectable numbers. But as you'd expect, it's the top-dog Taycan Turbo S that takes second place. Porsche built this EV to be an absolute speed machine and the results speak for themselves. We hit 60 in 2.6 seconds and nailed the quarter mile in 10.4. Just 0.1 second meant that this Porsche ranked ahead of the Model X. Otherwise, it would've been pure Tesla domination. But stay tuned: The much-improved 2025 Taycan Turbo S could knock the Plaid out of the top spot.
Tesla Model X Plaid
|Acceleration 0-60 mph
|2.7 seconds
|Acceleration 1/4-mile
|9.9 seconds
|Top speed
|149 mph
|Starting price
|$96,630
The second Tesla to make our list is the truly bonkers Model X Plaid. This SUV redefines what quick means for a large vehicle with truly spectacular performance. Using its three electric motors and 1,020 horsepower, the Plaid went ballistic on our test track. We saw 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and an astonishing quarter-mile time of 9.9 seconds. For the time being, there isn't another three-row SUV like this one.
Lucid Air Dream Edition
|Acceleration 0-60 mph
|2.8 seconds
|Acceleration 1/4-mile
|10.3 seconds
|Top speed
|168 mph
|Starting price
|$170,050
Lucid's luxury EV sedan is a stunner. The fastest one we've tested so far is the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range that generates 933 hp. At our test track, this Dream Edition demolished the 0-to-60 sprint in 2.8 seconds and kept the hammer down, hitting the quarter mile in 10.3 seconds. For a sedan that weighs more than 5,200 pounds, those are some very impressive numbers. And heck, this isn't even the most powerful Lucid Air version available.
Tesla Model S Performance
|Acceleration 0-60 mph
|2.9 seconds
|Acceleration 1/4-mile
|11.1 seconds
|Top speed
|163 mph
|Starting price
|No longer available
The Model S Performance is long gone, but it's still the fifth fastest EV we've ever tested. That tells you a lot about Tesla's impressive electric sedan. Still, as fast as it is, it doesn't come close to what the current king of the hill, the Model S Plaid, can do. The Model S Performance had an EPA-estimated range of 387 miles when it was on sale and a top speed of 163 miles.
Audi RS e-tron GT
|Acceleration 0-60 mph
|3.0 seconds
|Acceleration 1/4-mile
|11.0 seconds
|Top speed
|155 mph
|Starting price
|$148,595
Audi knows a thing or two about building fast cars and its first all-electric RS product is an absolute banger. The RS e-tron GT borrows most of its go-fast bits from the Porsche Taycan Turbo but comes with an even sleeker form factor. Weighing in at 5,200 pounds and using all-wheel drive, the Audi is ferocious in a straight line. We managed 60 mph in 3 seconds (tying the AMG EQE) and the quarter mile in 11 seconds. Because of that quicker quarter time, we're ranking the Audi higher on the list.
Mercedes-AMG EQE Sedan
|Acceleration 0-60 mph
|3.0 seconds
|Acceleration 1/4-mile
|11.3 seconds
|Top speed
|149 mph
|Starting price
|$108,050
The Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE is the slightly smaller sibling of the AMG EQS sedan. Considering their similar powertrains, it shouldn't come as a surprise that these two delivered such similar performance figures. Though it produces less power at 677 hp, the EQE is 300 pounds lighter than the EQS and that's enough to translate on the road. Our testing showed 0-60 mph in 3 seconds and a quarter-mile sprint in 11.3 seconds — both figures just 0.1 second quicker.
Mercedes-AMG EQS Sedan
|Acceleration 0-60 mph
|3.1 seconds
|Acceleration 1/4-mile
|11.4 seconds
|Top speed
|155 mph
|Starting price
|$148,700
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the brand's all-electric flagship product. While the lower-tier EQS 450+ and EQS 580 are certainly fast, it's the hottest AMG EQS that makes our list. With two motors and 751 available horsepower with Boost mode engaged, the EQS puts down power with the best of them. When we tested the 5,800-pound sedan, it rocketed to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and finished the quarter mile in 11.4 seconds. This is only the beginning for blistering fast AMG EVs.
Lucid Air Grand Touring
|Acceleration 0-60 mph
|3.2 seconds
|Acceleration 1/4-mile
|10.7 seconds
|Top speed
|168 mph
|Starting price
|$111,400
The Lucid Air Grand Touring isn't a performance sedan and isn't even the fastest Lucid Air, but it managed to hit 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds and ran the quarter mile quicker than the Audi RS e-tron GT and both AMG electric sedans. If that's not impressive enough, the Air Grand Touring also boasts one of the longest EPA-estimated driving ranges of any EV: 516 miles. The large luxury sedan weighs over 5,000 pounds, but its 819-hp powertrain launches it with authority. The Lucid Air Sapphire will undoubtedly be much faster, but you'll have to wait until we test it.
Porsche Taycan GTS
|Acceleration 0-60 mph
|3.3 seconds
|Acceleration 1/4-mile
|11.4 seconds
|Top speed
|155 mph
|Starting price
|$140,950
The GTS is positioned in the middle of the Taycan lineup and produces a robust 590 hp with the overboost mode engaged. Its 3.3-second 0-60 mph time and 11.4-second quarter-mile run are impressive to say the least, but they are a far cry from the top Turbo S model, which hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and ran the quarter mile a whole second faster — an eternity in the quarter-mile world. The Taycan GTS will be kicked off this list as soon as we test the new and improved 2025 Taycan Turbo S, which has a touted 0-60 mph time of just 2.3 seconds.
Edmunds says
Achieving 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds is a concept that just didn't seem possible for production cars not too long ago, and yet here we are. Crazy as it may seem, the next generation of EVs promises to be even quicker than what we've seen thus far, so buckle up, everyone!
