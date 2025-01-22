Edmunds drives, tests, and evaluates more than 300 vehicles every year. Editors rack up tens of thousands of miles on racetracks, mountain roads, and highways alike, all in the quest to help you find that perfect ride. Some are great; some are disappointing, but only a few rise to the standard that earns them Edmunds’ highest honor: The Edmunds Top Rated Award. Our winners for 2025 are here, and each has risen to the top through a mix of quality, functionality, livability, and value.



Top Rated Car & Best of the Best 2025: Honda Civic Hybrid

The latest Civic may be the best Honda has ever produced. It's available as a sedan or roomy hatchback, is fun to drive, and has a top-notch interior. It's even more compelling with its new-for-2025 hybrid powertrain, which returned an astounding 49 mpg in Edmunds' real-world testing.



The Civic Hybrid is a perfectly balanced compact sedan and might be all the car you ever need. Frugal, fun and affordable, this is one of those rare instances where buyers get to have their cake and eat it, too.



Read more about why the Civic Hybrid is the Edmunds Top Rated Car and Best of the Best winner for 2025.



Top Rated SUV 2025: Toyota Grand Highlander

It's in a class of one. The Grand Highlander Hybrid is a three-row SUV with impressive fuel economy. The base powertrain gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg combined driving.



But its biggest selling point is its third row, which is comfortable enough that adults can sit there without staring daggers into the back of the other passengers' heads. Plus, it comes with Toyota's latest comprehensive suite of advanced driver aids and Toyota's voice recognition system — which is one of the best.



Read more about why the Grand Highlander Hybrid is the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2025.

Top Rated Truck 2025: Ford Ranger

The latest Ranger is so much more refined than the previous generation you would barely believe they shared a lineage. In the past, if you wanted a pickup with a nice interior, you needed to go shopping for a full-size.



But the Ranger bucks that trend by offering a quality interior, keeping plenty of physical buttons and knobs to go along with the Ranger's easy-to-use touchscreen and adding driver aids that we longed for on the previous generation.



Read more to discover why the Ranger is the Edmunds Top Rated Truck for 2025.



Top Rated Electric Car 2025: Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 has always been a good but not great EV. But a major face-lift in 2024 brought improvements everywhere, including more range, a better ride quality, sharper handling and a nicer interior with — finally — professional build quality.

Even better, none of this came with a price hike; the Model 3 is still one of the most affordable EVs out there.

Read on to discover what EVs round out Edmunds’ top 3 and why the Model 3 is the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car for 2025.



Top Rated Electric SUV 2025: Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 is a repeat Edmunds Top Rated winner. Why? Its mix of utility, affordability, and plenty of space for, well, everything couldn't be beaten over the last 12 months. The EV9 remains a seriously impressive SUV, fully electric or otherwise.

There are other three-row fully electric SUVs for sale, but none are so thoroughly well designed inside and out, yet all of them cost thousands more. The EV9 achieves all of this without feeling sloppy or lazy on the road and while maintaining peak levels of comfort. For big families going electric, there simply isn't a better car for the job right now.

Read on to discover why the EV9 is the Edmunds Edmunds Top Rated EV SUV for 2025.



Top Rated Electric Truck 2025: Rivian R1T

Rivian has spent the last few years refining its flagship with little software updates here and there, but the result of its major update for the 2025 model year was the most transformative by far. Though it doesn't look like it from the outside, updated powertrains, improved software, new features, and more options at more price points mean the R1T is an honest-to-goodness all-rounder.



There are now more trims to pick from, far more maximum range than before, and an easier-to-use interface. The R1T's inherent sharp handling and brisk acceleration from every trim, regardless of power output, make piloting this truck a joy. It isn't just a more competitive offering; it is simply the best electric truck you can buy, bar none



Read more about why the Rivian R1T is the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck for 2025.