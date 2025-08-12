- Edmunds just released its used car report for Q2 2025.
- Our data revealed buying trends and just how badly some cars have held their value.
These 5 Cars Have the Worst 3-Year Resale Value
Surprise, surprise, almost all of them are EVs
It's no secret that most cars are depreciating assets — it's more likely than not you're going to lose money on whatever you buy. But which cars hold their value best, and which ones hold their value the worst, are always subject to change. The Edmunds insights team recently released its findings on the state of the used car market in Q2 2025. It reveals buying trends, changes in how long used cars sit on dealer lots, and which cars hold their value the worst.
These are the five cars that have held their value the least over the last three years. Bargain hunters, you might want to pay attention.
5. Kia EV6
Original MSRP: $54,400
3-year-old transaction price: $25,900
The Kia EV6 was the brand's first EV on a bespoke EV platform. We liked the way it drove, and even when new, it was a pretty good value. That said, its styling always split opinion and its range wasn't on par with that of rivals from Tesla and Hyundai. That said, it's now a bargain, with 3-year-old models trading hands at less than half of the original average transaction price.
4. BMW 7 Series
Original MSRP: $108,000
3-year-old average transaction price: $50,700
Luxury cars have always been subject to steep depreciation, and the BMW 7 Series is no exception. A 3-year-old 7 Series is the final model year of the previous generation 7 Series. While it isn't equipped with the freshest and ritziest tech BMW bestowed upon the most recent model, some (if not most) would argue it's more handsome and just as luxe inside. Plus, with some models being sold at well under half their original price, taking a chance on this quiet, comfortable, well-made land yacht might be worth doing. Just make sure you get your hands on a warranty too.
3. Nissan Leaf
Original MSRP: $34,400
3-year-old average transaction price: $16,200
There's a new Nissan Leaf out, but we don't know what it's like to drive or how much it's going to cost just yet. But fear not, because if you're looking for a small electric city runabout that's got plenty of range for the day-to-day, you might want to consider a lightly used Leaf. These have depreciated so badly that a used one of these is cheaper than even the least expensive new car on sale (the Nissan Versa).
2. Audi E-tron
Original MSRP: $76,400
3-year-old average transaction price: $32,700
This is not the same as the Audi E-tron GT or the Audi Q8 E-tron. The car Audi called "E-tron" was the brand's first swing at a big fully electric crossover. Even though it's been around for a while, first coming to market in 2019, there's a lot to like about the E-tron. It's supremely quiet, refined and comfortable, and it feels just as well made as every other Audi. The only disappointment was its lackluster range figure in the Edmunds EV Range Test. But if you can stomach a max of just 248 miles on a single charge, it's hard to go wrong.
1. Mercedes-Benz EQS
Original MSRP: $116,000
3-year-old average transaction price: $45,500
You might be looking at the bargain of the century right here. Though objectively impressive, the EQS never really set our hearts on fire when it launched. It was too expensive when new, the Hyperscreen felt like pure gimmickry, and the exterior design left a lot to be desired. That said, when we tested an EQS 450+ in the Edmunds EV Range Test, it sailed to 422 miles on a single charge — a number that dispels your range anxiety almost instantly.
Plus, even though it was too expensive when new, we cannot say the same about a used model's average transaction price of $45,500. We didn't like it at $116,000, but at a tick over 45 grand, well, we love it.