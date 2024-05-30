Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Is now a good time to buy a car?

Guest Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, dig into the data to find out

Dealership with cars
  • written by
    Executive Director, Written Content
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.
  • Alistair and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria discuss the good and bad of buying a car today.
  • Guest Jessica Caldwell, Head of Insights at Edmunds, shares her thoughts and data on the auto market.
  • Plus, they share what should you look for.

This week's episode dives into whether now is a good time to buy a car. Plus, the duo chat with Jessica Caldwell, Head of Insights at Edmunds, on which manufacturers are still in demand and how vehicle inventory and interest rates are affecting car-buying.

Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

Jodi Tourkowby

Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model