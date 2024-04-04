What we liked

First and foremost is the Corvette's performance. This is simply one of the best-driving sports cars on the road today. The engine, steering, brakes and suspension all left us impressed. Senior manager of written content Brent Romans wrote, "Put your foot in it and this thing just rips. 495 hp, stock, right out of the gate from the first year of production. I have a friend who wants to wait to buy the rumored Z06. While I salute him and all, I must admit that I don't feel the need for more speed with our Corvette. Why? 1) It's plenty fast; 0-60 in 3.4 seconds and the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds. And 2) it's one of those cars that whispers in your ear, 'C'mon, mate, go faster!' It's a speeding ticket-generating machine as it is. I'd have no problem buying a base Corvette."

The car felt more stable at the limit and easier to drive than both past Corvettes and some other mid-engine cars. An editor noted that drifting was less work than he expected. "Mid-engine cars generally rotate quickly and can be difficult to catch in an oversteer. Historically, Corvettes haven't been great for drifting either; previous generations offered very small windows to catch them with countersteer and minimal amount of slip. None of this is true with the C8. It took two or three attempts to build confidence, but once I figured it out, I realized how easy it was: Approach the corner fast and hard on the racing line, turn in quickly to begin unloading the rear, and muscle the gas pedal to promote the powerslide. No flick needed."