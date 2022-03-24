U.S.-Spec 2023 Honda HR-V Teased Ahead of Reveal

Here's what we hope Honda has done with the HR-V

If you take a look at our reviews of the HR-V you'll notice that it's no longer one of our standout subcompact SUVs. Sure, it was a good choice back in 2016 and 2017 when it launched, but since then the competition has kept moving forward with more compelling vehicles. Shortcomings that we hope Honda will address include the powertrain and the infotainment system. The outgoing model is slow, and its engine gets pretty noisy when you go full throttle. Not a good combination. As for the infotainment system, its smallish 7-inch touchscreen requires a distracting look away from the road when trying to navigate menus and press on-screen buttons.

The European HR-V is a hybrid, but Honda has not given us any indication yet about what will power the U.S. model. Our guess is that the 2023 HR-V will debut with an engine lineup similar to the Civic's: a base 2.0-liter 158-horsepower four-cylinder and/or possibly a turbocharged 180-hp 1.5-liter four-cylinder. Getting a HR-V Hybrid seems likely too. It appears that the European HR-V has a similar powertrain to that of our Honda Insight hybrid.

If the U.S. version gets the same touchscreen interface as the European model, it would seem the HR-V is getting Honda's latest infotainment system. In this Civic this is either a 7-inch for the base trim levels or a top-level 9-inch touchscreen. In the Civic we've found this system to be intuitive and easy to use.

We're also hoping the configurable rear seating returns with the new model too. The rear seating in the current HR-V can be stowed and folded in a number of ways to accommodate different cargo and loading needs.

Edmunds says

If Honda keeps the interior practical and roomy, adds a more powerful engine and updates the model's technology features, it'll be back in the running with the HR-V. This is one for budget-SUV shoppers to keep in mind.