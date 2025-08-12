$30K for a Used Car? Here’s Why That’s Actually a Bargain in 2025

The used market is entering a new phase: Fewer near-new vehicles are available, and those that do make it to dealer lots started with historically high MSRPs. While average transaction prices (ATPs) for 3-year-old vehicles are trending above what many consumers may expect, their value proposition is shifting. Compared to both today’s new car prices and what these vehicles originally sold for, used cars now look like a smarter deal than they have in years.

The state of the used vehicle market in Q2 2025

The ATP for 3-year-old used vehicles increased by 5.2% year-over-year in Q2 2025 to $31,216, up from $29,685 in Q2 2024. At the same time, these vehicles took longer to sell: The average days to turn, or the number of days a vehicle sits on a dealer lot before selling, climbed to 38 days. That's six days slower than a year ago and the highest second-quarter days to turn Edmunds has on record since Q2 2019 (excluding Q2 2020 due to the economic shutdown).

This slowdown is expected as higher-priced used vehicles tend to linger while shoppers hunt for value in lower-priced options. But perceptions of value may shift as the used market increasingly reflects vehicles that were sold new at much higher prices than in years past.

Context matters: Factoring in original MSRP reveals just how much more value buyers are getting today