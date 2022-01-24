2022 Honda CR-V: The One We Recommend

A redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V will go on sale later this year. But if you need a new compact crossover SUV now, the popular 2022 CR-V remains worthy of your consideration.

In most respects, this fifth-generation CR-V has aged remarkably well since it first went on sale six years ago. Its tough, angular face gives it a distinctive look — a welcome change of pace compared to most of its blandly styled predecessors. Also, the interior is exceptionally roomy for passengers and cargo alike. Both rear seat space and maximum storage capacity are close to what you'll find in a bigger vehicle like the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Safety is another CR-V highlight. The 2022 Honda CR-V earns a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), though the rating applies only to the CR-V Touring equipped with LED headlights. Despite its structural age, the CR-V even turns in a decent performance in the updated IIHS side-impact crash test, which only one of Honda's rivals passed with flying colors.

There is a big flaw with the CR-V, though. Its infotainment system is buggy, laggy and unintuitive. The system wasn't exactly state of the art in 2017, but it feels especially outdated in the wake of newer rivals. Most CR-Vs, however, do have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

So, which version of the 2022 Honda CR-V do we recommend? We think the standard model in EX trim offers the best bang for your buck.

Why you should skip the CR-V Hybrid

Honda offers the 2022 CR-V with a two-motor hybrid drivetrain that equips the SUV with all-wheel drive. The official EPA fuel economy rating is 38 mpg in combined driving, a substantial increase compared to a CR-V AWD with the standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine (29 mpg). Better yet, Honda charges just $1,200 more for a Hybrid EX compared to a normal EX AWD.

The CR-V Hybrid sounds almost too good to be true, and based on our experience, it is.

During testing on our standard 115-mile evaluation loop, it barely cleared 32 mpg. And during a long-term test of a 2021 CR-V Hybrid Touring, the SUV averaged just 29.7 mpg over more than 17,000 miles of driving. Compare these results to our long-term test of the standard CR-V EX-L. That one arrived in 2017, and we put over 40,000 miles on it. The average over the extended test was 27.3 mpg.

So, while the CR-V Hybrid is more efficient, we don't think spending the extra $1,200 is worth a 2.4-mpg improvement, on average.

What you get when you upgrade from LX to EX trim