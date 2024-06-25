2025 Volkswagen Jetta and Jetta GLI First Look: Improved, But Is It Enough?

The 2025 changes are apparent from the moment you step into the cabin. An 8-inch touchscreen is now standard on all trims (it was previously reserved for the expensive SEL and GLI trims), and it sports a floating design this year, rather than the integrated look of last year's Jetta. The knobs and buttons for the climate controls are replaced by a capacitive touch panel; while we don't love the approach, it's more usable than some other VW applications. It has grooves to help place your fingers without looking at the panel and backlighting for easy nighttime operation.

VW is also sprucing up the upholstery options across the range. Jetta Sport models bring the fractured design on the seats of last year's Jetta GLI 40th Anniversary Edition to a more attainable price point, while the midtier Jetta SE gets a new synthetic leather called Microcloud that is said to have a softer, velour-like texture. A pair of two-tone upholsteries is available: gray/black and blue/gray. The Jetta SEL continues with leather seating, with new gray or brown inserts for a more upscale look. The GLI uses a gray and black motif for its leather upholstery, with contrasting red stitching for a sporty flair.