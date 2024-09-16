Skip to main content

Cheap Cars? Not Anymore. Here Are Some Major Price Hikes on Affordable Cars

Cheap cars aren't so cheap anymore due to the endless cycle of updating and refreshing

  • written by
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    edited by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • Manufacturers consistently update their cars, asking for more money each time.
  • Some recent offenders include the Nissan Titan and Honda Civic.
  • The cheap car isn't staying cheap.
There's no two ways about it: Cheap cars are far, far harder to come by right now. That's not a new story — due to recent inflation and stagnant wages, everything has become expensive. But even cars that have reliably served the lower end of the market have seen four-digit price hikes. Honda, Subaru, Nissan, and more are commanding a lot more coin for some of their cheapest cars. These are the most notable.

Nissan Titan

Nissan Titan group photo

The Nissan Titan took a jump in price with its recent revamp for the 2024 model year. The truck gained new equipment, new features, and new trim levels, all of which translated to a new starting price of $48,700 MSRP (including destination). That’s more than $5,000 more than last year’s base price of $42,245. On top of that, every subsequent Titan trim saw a $120 increase compared to 2023.

Honda Civic (and Type R)

2025 Honda Civic Si front

The Honda Civic was a byword for the affordable car, but we’re worried that isn’t the case with some Civics. While the base model’s $25,345 price is still reasonably affordable, other spots in the Civic lineup have seen some eye-watering price changes. It wasn't that long ago (2018, specifically) that a base Civic was less than $20,000. Hatchback models now don’t have a base LX trim anymore, making the Civic Hatchback Sport the entry point, at $28,545.

The Civic Type R made an arguably more egregious price leap. Honda’s trim restructuring of the base Civic and its new hybrid powertrains help justify an increase, but the Civic Type R hasn't been changed at all, and that makes the $2,700 increase in price from its 2023 debut hard to swallow. Now, the Type R starts at $46,690, a full $800 more than last year.

Subaru BRZ

Subaru BRZ front three-quarter

Affordable performance cars increasingly fall victim to price increases as initial demand for a model falls off. The Subaru BRZ is no exception, but price increases aren’t helping. For 2024, minor aesthetic changes like new stitching, combined with a new (and arguably unnecessary) Sport mode, brought prices up depending on the trim between $950 and $1,100. Buyers now have to shell out $31,315 to get the bare minimum — and any desirable option drives that price much higher. For reference, when the BRZ debuted in 2022 it started at less than $30,000.

Hyundai Santa Cruz

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz front

Hyundai updated the Santa Cruz for the 2025 model year with new equipment and new looks, but like the others on this list, it also raised the price as a result. After a $1,910 price increase, the base Santa Cruz SE now costs $29,895. That’s a fair few thousand more than just a few years ago. When the small truck debuted in 2022, its base trim cost $27,035.

Honda Pilot

2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition

The Honda Pilot is another car that's only gotten pricier, seeing a $2,810 price increase from 2023 to 2024. Now, the 2025 model year Pilot will cost buyers $41,595. The Pilot saw some minor updates, but it’s far more expensive than it was just a few years ago. A 2023 model ran $37,295. Moreover, all of these prices exclude optional all-wheel drive, which for the 2025 model year moves the base price to $43,695.

Higher asking prices from auto manufacturers are, of course, just one piece of a much larger, more complex puzzle. These price hikes aren't completely out of line with the jump in average transaction price from 2019 to 2024 — a 32% jump from $33,700 to $48,401. But in the end what that means is the lower end of the market gets smaller and smaller year over year — bad news for consumers who need to shop for inexpensive transportation.

