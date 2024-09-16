Cheap Cars? Not Anymore. Here Are Some Major Price Hikes on Affordable Cars

The Honda Civic was a byword for the affordable car, but we’re worried that isn’t the case with some Civics. While the base model’s $25,345 price is still reasonably affordable, other spots in the Civic lineup have seen some eye-watering price changes. It wasn't that long ago (2018, specifically) that a base Civic was less than $20,000. Hatchback models now don’t have a base LX trim anymore, making the Civic Hatchback Sport the entry point, at $28,545.

The Civic Type R made an arguably more egregious price leap. Honda’s trim restructuring of the base Civic and its new hybrid powertrains help justify an increase, but the Civic Type R hasn't been changed at all, and that makes the $2,700 increase in price from its 2023 debut hard to swallow. Now, the Type R starts at $46,690, a full $800 more than last year.

Subaru BRZ