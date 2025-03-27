2025 Subaru WRX tS Tested: Sharper Chops Come at a Price

Familiar test results

The tS uses the same 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 engine as the standard WRX, with 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. On our scales, the tS weighed in at 3,425 pounds — just 25 pounds heavier than the last WRX Limited we tested — so it's not really a shock that the two Subies clocked the same 6.0-second 0-60 mph time. Both ran the quarter mile in 14.1 seconds, as well, though the tS was slightly faster, with a 98.5-mph trap speed compared to the Limited's 97.7 mph.

"Getting all of the performance out of the WRX requires a bit of brutality and very little mechanical sympathy," notes senior vehicle test editor Kurt Niebuhr. "You'll need to rev the engine to around 4,500 rpm and rapidly release the clutch while adding full throttle. This results in a moderate shudder from the chassis and a slight hint of wheelspin before you need to stab at the clutch and rip the shifter into second gear. In an effort by Subaru to preserve the drivetrain, there's a pause before you get full power after each shift. But that delay feels like an eternity when you're in a hurry."

The brakes are similarly old-school, with harsh noise and vibrations from the antilock braking system during hard stops. Even so, the WRX comes to a halt with stability and confidence; we recorded stops from 60 mph in 115 feet. Surprisingly, the standard WRX Limited did better here, needing just 110 feet to stop from 60 mph.

The tS is equipped with 19-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza S007 summer tires, but on our 200-foot skid pad, we didn't see a noticeable uptick in grip. We recorded 0.99 g in the WRX tS, while the WRX Limited (18-inch wheels with Dunlop SP Sport Maxx tires) pulled off 0.98 g. We'd really like to see a bigger improvement here.