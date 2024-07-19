Skip to main content

These Are Our Top-Rated Luxury SUVs of 2024

Our favorite luxury SUVs, in every category, at every price point

Mercedes-Benz GLS
  • written by
    Managing Editor, CarMax
    Keith Buglewicz has worked in the automotive industry since 1994, writing thousands of car-related articles, and he's tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Keith is the managing editor of CarMax at Edmunds, and his byline can be found at KBB, MotorTrend, Autobytel and many others. Keith considers himself exceptionally lucky to be working the dream job he’s had since high school.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
  • We take a closer look at the top-rated luxury SUVs in every category.
  • Prices range from surprisingly affordable to "bring money."
  • Check out the full video to see which SUVs are our favorites.

Chances are, if you're shopping for a new vehicle, you're one of the 8 million or so buyers who will wind up with an SUV. And a lot of you will likely end up buying a luxury brand because, well, why not? There are a lot of options out there these days, and believe it or not, some luxury SUVs are surprisingly affordable.

But if you're confused about which luxury SUV to get, don't worry, we're here to help. In this video, senior news editor Nick Yekikian takes a look at all of our top-rated luxury SUVs, covering every price point, size, and performance category you could think of. Want a small, affordable luxury SUV? How about a fully electric way to get around town in style? Would an SUV that thinks it's a sports car catch your eye? Check out the video to see our thoughts on the pros, and cons, of all of our favorite luxury SUVs.

Edmunds says

Whether you're looking for a small, medium-size or large SUV, and regardless of your price point, we have you covered with our roundup of our top-rated luxury SUVs.

Keith Buglewiczby

Keith Buglewicz has worked in the automotive industry since 1994, writing thousands of car-related articles, and he's tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Keith is the managing editor of CarMax at Edmunds, and his byline can be found at KBB, MotorTrend, Autobytel and many others. Keith considers himself exceptionally lucky to be working the dream job he’s had since high school.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
The BMW Summer Sales Event
Shop Now at BMWUSA.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Acura MDX
Learn More at Acura.com 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model