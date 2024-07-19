Chances are, if you're shopping for a new vehicle, you're one of the 8 million or so buyers who will wind up with an SUV. And a lot of you will likely end up buying a luxury brand because, well, why not? There are a lot of options out there these days, and believe it or not, some luxury SUVs are surprisingly affordable.

But if you're confused about which luxury SUV to get, don't worry, we're here to help. In this video, senior news editor Nick Yekikian takes a look at all of our top-rated luxury SUVs, covering every price point, size, and performance category you could think of. Want a small, affordable luxury SUV? How about a fully electric way to get around town in style? Would an SUV that thinks it's a sports car catch your eye? Check out the video to see our thoughts on the pros, and cons, of all of our favorite luxury SUVs.