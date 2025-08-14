The RSX is still very much a prototype, with its launch almost exactly a year away. As a result, Acura isn't divulging things like battery size, charging rate, power output or total driving range. What we do know is that all-wheel drive will be available from the get-go, with front-wheel-drive models possibly coming later. A sporty Type S variant is also almost certainly in the works.

We can also confirm that the production version of the RSX will look exactly like this prototype. The only thing that will really change is that the side cameras will be ditched for traditional mirrors. That's not because Acura wouldn't like to use cameras as mirrors, but because those still aren't legal in the U.S.

The RSX prototype is about the same size as the current Acura RDX, the brand's gas-powered compact crossover. But it looks like the RSX will have a longer wheelbase and, consequently, more space for passengers.