- Acura's next EV is this: the reborn RSX.
- Unlike the ZDX crossover, the RSX utilizes Acura's own electric know-how.
- Expect the production version to look a lot like the prototype you see here.
Acura RSX Prototype First Look: Acura's EV Future Is Flush With Tech
You can expect the production RSX to look exactly like this "prototype"
Fans of the Honda/Acura brand will know the RSX name well. In the early 2000s, the RSX was a cute, sporty little coupe that replaced the Integra. The new RSX you see here, however, is totally different. And it serves as the basis for Acura's electric future.
Arriving next year, the RSX will be Acura's first bespoke EV. That means the brand is no longer partnering on electric cars like it did with the ZDX, which is a carbon copy of the Chevy Blazer EV.
The RSX is still very much a prototype, with its launch almost exactly a year away. As a result, Acura isn't divulging things like battery size, charging rate, power output or total driving range. What we do know is that all-wheel drive will be available from the get-go, with front-wheel-drive models possibly coming later. A sporty Type S variant is also almost certainly in the works.
We can also confirm that the production version of the RSX will look exactly like this prototype. The only thing that will really change is that the side cameras will be ditched for traditional mirrors. That's not because Acura wouldn't like to use cameras as mirrors, but because those still aren't legal in the U.S.
The RSX prototype is about the same size as the current Acura RDX, the brand's gas-powered compact crossover. But it looks like the RSX will have a longer wheelbase and, consequently, more space for passengers.
That's going to be helpful, because the RSX has a very steeply raked roofline. In fact, it looks a lot more like the original Acura ZDX than the current ZDX. But the longer wheelbase should help mitigate any concerns about room for rear passengers — at least, those who are around average height.
The RSX will boast brand-new infotainment software for the Acura brand, based on Honda's new Asimo OS that it announced during CES 2025. Acura didn't show us what the software will look like and again stopped short of giving any real specifics, saying only that "customizable features and services" will be found in the RSX. Given this is part and parcel of any modern car information system, we'll wait until we get our first good look at the system to come to any real conclusions.
Expect the production version of the RSX to show up in the second half of 2026 with a starting price around $50,000.