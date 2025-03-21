We Bought a New Tesla Model Y. How Does It Compare to the Old One?

What did we get?

We paid $61,380 out the door for our 2026 Tesla Model Y Launch Series. The Launch Series is currently the only trim available for the new Y, and it’s essentially a fully loaded Long Range model that includes Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) hands-free driving assistant and all-wheel drive.

The new Model Y’s updates largely mirror those that the Model 3 received last year. The exterior styling is even more dramatically updated, with a Cybertruck-esque front light bar (fortunately the only bit of Cybertruck design language here) and a more angular look overall. Tesla also redesigned the taillights and incorporated something we’ve yet to see on another vehicle: A hidden LED element shines down on a silver panel across the trunk lid, resulting in a light bar-like effect without actually using, well, a light bar. The new exterior styling likely won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but at least Tesla has more greatly differentiated the Y’s design from the 3’s.