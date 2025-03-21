- We added a 2026 Tesla Model Y Launch Series to our One-Year Road Test fleet.
- This is the first major update to the Model Y since it launched in 2020.
- How does it compare to the old Model Y? We'll find out over the course of a year.
We Bought a New Tesla Model Y. How Does It Compare to the Old One?
The Model Y is the world's best-selling EV, so we added one to our One-Year Road Test fleet
There’s no getting around it: The Tesla Model Y is a massively successful product. Not only was it the best-selling electric vehicle in the world in 2023 and 2024, it was also the best-selling SUV, full stop. For a relatively new product (the Model Y only launched in 2020) to make such a global impact is, frankly, unheard of — especially considering it's an EV. This speaks volumes about the Model Y’s importance to not only to Tesla but to the automotive industry as a whole. That's why we bought a new one for our One-Year Road Test fleet.
What did we get?
We paid $61,380 out the door for our 2026 Tesla Model Y Launch Series. The Launch Series is currently the only trim available for the new Y, and it’s essentially a fully loaded Long Range model that includes Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) hands-free driving assistant and all-wheel drive.
The new Model Y’s updates largely mirror those that the Model 3 received last year. The exterior styling is even more dramatically updated, with a Cybertruck-esque front light bar (fortunately the only bit of Cybertruck design language here) and a more angular look overall. Tesla also redesigned the taillights and incorporated something we’ve yet to see on another vehicle: A hidden LED element shines down on a silver panel across the trunk lid, resulting in a light bar-like effect without actually using, well, a light bar. The new exterior styling likely won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but at least Tesla has more greatly differentiated the Y’s design from the 3’s.
The redesigned interior is just about identical to the Model 3’s, save for one crucial difference: There’s still a turn signal stalk. Whereas the Model 3 pivoted to unintuitive steering wheel-mounted turn signal buttons (which we really, really don’t like), the Model Y keeps a physical stalk. Unfortunately, Tesla’s annoying on-screen gear shift is present here, and in the limited driving we’ve done so far, we’ve already found ourselves in the wrong gear on multiple occasions despite using the system as designed.
How does it compare to the old Model Y?
The new interior is a big improvement — especially compared to the 2020 Model Y we owned. The quality of materials is way up, and we love the new strip of ambient lighting that encircles the cabin. Plus, the faux leather seats are now perforated and offer ventilation up front — a huge plus since there’s still no sunshade for the glass roof, so the cabin can heat up real quick.
We’ve only had our Model Y for less than a week, so we haven't put many miles on the odometer. So far, we can tell you the ride comfort and overall build quality are both much improved. We'll be putting the Model Y through our full instrumented testing regimen and the Edmunds EV Range Test soon, though, so stay tuned.
Photos by Ryan Greger