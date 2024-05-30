What we bought vs. what it costs now

We bought a Model Y in All-Wheel Drive Performance trim in red multi-coat paint. We also opted for the Model Y's no-cost Performance Upgrade, which added 21-inch wheels, better brakes, a lowered suspension and aluminum alloy pedals. This upgrade dropped the EPA range estimate from 315 miles to 280 miles, but it increased the top speed from 145 mph to 155 mph.

In 2020, this Model Y Performance had a starting price of $61,125 (including destination). Tesla's pricing tends to fluctuate over the years, and the Model Y's MSRP peaked at nearly $70,000 in early 2023. Today, this same car goes for thousands less, at $55,880 (with destination), and is eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit. Tesla had run out of tax credits in early 2020, and so we had to pay full price for ours.

We also paid $5,000 extra for Full Self-Driving (FSD), which is still in beta testing and isn't a true hands-free system. That price almost seems like a bargain compared to the $12,000 it costs now. When you factor in FSD and apply the tax credit, the 2024 Model Y ends up costing $60,880. Skip the FSD, and you'll have a real performance bargain on your hands.

On the used market today, our Model Y would fetch anywhere from about $30,000 to $34,000, depending on whether we traded it in or sold it privately. This is roughly a 50% depreciation over four years.