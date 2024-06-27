Our Tesla Model 3's Turn Signals Aren't Just Dumb, They're Borderline Unsafe

One of the more, uh, controversial changes Tesla made when updating the Model 3 was moving the turn signals from a traditional stalk to buttons on the steering wheel. It's a questionable alteration; Tesla really just found a "solution" for a problem that didn't exist. And after several months of owning our long-term Model 3 Long Range, the feeling is unanimous: We hate this stupid setup. But beyond being just annoying, there's a genuine safety concern.

"There shouldn't have to be a learning curve to use a necessary safety feature in a car," writes associate director of vehicle testing Mike Schmidt.

"It's not just a matter of 'getting used to it,'" writes video manager Will Kaufman. "I spent the first 10 minutes of my commute trying to swipe a stalk that wasn't there, and then I spent the next hour regularly missing the button I was trying to push and having to look away from the road to make sure I hit it properly."