For electric vehicles, performance can come in many forms and that includes family-friendly compact SUVs. The Kia EV6 GT and Tesla Model Y Performance form our latest Edmunds U-Drags matchup, with each utility vehicle offering big-time horsepower and speed. This is the second go-round for both of these vehicles — in previous U-Drags iterations they each turned in a successful performance against Hellcat-powered V8 competition from Dodge. The Kia soundly defeated a Challenger Black Ghost, while the Tesla ran away from the Durango Hellcat. Don't forget that you can find these results and the U-Drags leaderboard at this link.

So naturally, it was time to pit these two against each other in a battle of electrons. The EV6 GT holds the horsepower advantage (576 hp vs. 456 hp), but the Model Y comes with its own advantages as well. It is nearly 400 pounds lighter, has grippier tires, and it got a recent over-the-air update that added a Track drive mode, which should help it go up and back even quicker. To find out which SUV ends up on top, check out the dramatic battle on our video.