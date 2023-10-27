- This is the second time around our U-Drags course for the Kia EV6 GT and the Tesla Model Y Performance.
- Both previously defeated Dodge vehicles with Hellcat engines.
- Our long-term Model Y recently added a Track mode that should help it perform even better.
Edmunds U-Drags: Kia EV6 GT vs. Tesla Model Y Performance — Who's the Fastest Electric SUV?
Electric SUVs with supercar speed go head-to-head
For electric vehicles, performance can come in many forms and that includes family-friendly compact SUVs. The Kia EV6 GT and Tesla Model Y Performance form our latest Edmunds U-Drags matchup, with each utility vehicle offering big-time horsepower and speed. This is the second go-round for both of these vehicles — in previous U-Drags iterations they each turned in a successful performance against Hellcat-powered V8 competition from Dodge. The Kia soundly defeated a Challenger Black Ghost, while the Tesla ran away from the Durango Hellcat. Don't forget that you can find these results and the U-Drags leaderboard at this link.
So naturally, it was time to pit these two against each other in a battle of electrons. The EV6 GT holds the horsepower advantage (576 hp vs. 456 hp), but the Model Y comes with its own advantages as well. It is nearly 400 pounds lighter, has grippier tires, and it got a recent over-the-air update that added a Track drive mode, which should help it go up and back even quicker. To find out which SUV ends up on top, check out the dramatic battle on our video.
Edmunds says
Does the Model Y's new Track mode make enough of a difference to overcome the EV6 GT's power advantage? You'll have to watch to find out.