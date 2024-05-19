Skip to main content

Fisker Kills Roadside Assistance Program

File under: Signs an automaker isn't doing so hot

Fisker Ocean front 3/4
  • written by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
  • Fisker has officially discontinued its roadside assistance program.
  • The company informed owners via email.
  • This is one more bit of bad news for already-struggling Fisker.

Do you own a Fisker Ocean? If so, you'd better get that AAA account set up ASAP. The company emailed owners on Sunday saying it's officially discontinued its roadside assistance program.

Per Fisker's email:

Despite our best efforts, we regret to announce that Fisker Roadside Assistance is no longer available.

In light of this development, we encourage you to explore the coverage options through your auto insurance provider and/or auto club membership. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and assure you that we are actively exploring alternative options to address this situation.

We will continue to keep you updated on any developments and provide timely communication regarding this matter. Your satisfaction and support are of utmost importance to us, and we are committed to ensuring that your needs are met to the best of our abilities.

Fisker Ocean rear 3/4

As of this writing, the company's website still shows a full list of roadside assistance services.

We bought a Fisker Ocean for our long-term test fleet back in January, and we've had a seemingly endless slew of issues ever since. Now, not only is our car worth a small fraction of what we originally paid, we're left to our own devices should the car stop working out on the road — a very real possibility, given our track record with this problematic electric SUV.

Edmunds says

We've said it before and we'll continue to shout it from the rooftops: Do not buy a Fisker Ocean.

Steven Ewingby

