Fisker Kills Roadside Assistance Program

Do you own a Fisker Ocean? If so, you'd better get that AAA account set up ASAP. The company emailed owners on Sunday saying it's officially discontinued its roadside assistance program.

Per Fisker's email:

Despite our best efforts, we regret to announce that Fisker Roadside Assistance is no longer available.

In light of this development, we encourage you to explore the coverage options through your auto insurance provider and/or auto club membership. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and assure you that we are actively exploring alternative options to address this situation.

We will continue to keep you updated on any developments and provide timely communication regarding this matter. Your satisfaction and support are of utmost importance to us, and we are committed to ensuring that your needs are met to the best of our abilities.