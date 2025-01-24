- The new 2025 Tesla Model Y Launch Edition starts at $61,630.
- It comes with fresh looks, a nicer interior, supervised Full Self-Driving (beta), and a smidge more range.
- Expect to see these on the road very soon.
2025 Tesla Model Y Starts at $61,630; Launch Series Gets FSD, 320 Miles Of Range
New looks, no stalks
The Tesla Model Y gets a major update for 2025. Fresh looks front to rear, a new wheel design, an interior that mirrors what we've seen from the refreshed Model 3, retuned rear suspension, and more range are just some of what's gone into the makeover. Now we know how much all that's going to cost. If you want to get into the updated Model Y, you're going to have to spring for the new Launch Series and shell out $61,630.
Tesla's new Model Y launch model comes in four colors (gray, white, red and silver) and gets some usually optional equipment as standard. The big-ticket item here is the inclusion of Tesla's supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta. While the nomenclature remains as misleading as it is contradictory, this is a typically costly add-on. You also get exclusive badges for the Launch Series model on the rear hatch and kick plates, as well as some puddle lights that share their signature with the new badging.
For now, this is the only new Model Y you can buy and most closely aligns with the previous Long Range All-Wheel Drive model. The old car has 311 miles of EPA-estimated range, while the new car bumps the range estimate slightly to 320 miles. Tesla will doubtlessly roll out more variants of the 2025 Model Y in the near future — think single-motor and Performance trims. There's never just one way to get a Tesla for very long. Expect to see these on roads near you by March of this year.