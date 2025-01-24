2025 Tesla Model Y Starts at $61,630; Launch Series Gets FSD, 320 Miles Of Range

The Tesla Model Y gets a major update for 2025. Fresh looks front to rear, a new wheel design, an interior that mirrors what we've seen from the refreshed Model 3, retuned rear suspension, and more range are just some of what's gone into the makeover. Now we know how much all that's going to cost. If you want to get into the updated Model Y, you're going to have to spring for the new Launch Series and shell out $61,630.

Tesla's new Model Y launch model comes in four colors (gray, white, red and silver) and gets some usually optional equipment as standard. The big-ticket item here is the inclusion of Tesla's supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta. While the nomenclature remains as misleading as it is contradictory, this is a typically costly add-on. You also get exclusive badges for the Launch Series model on the rear hatch and kick plates, as well as some puddle lights that share their signature with the new badging.