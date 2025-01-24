2025 Tesla Model Y Starts at $61,630; Launch Series Gets FSD, 320 Miles Of Range

New looks, no stalks

2025 Tesla Model Y on the road
  • The new 2025 Tesla Model Y Launch Edition starts at $61,630.
  • It comes with fresh looks, a nicer interior, supervised Full Self-Driving (beta), and a smidge more range.
  • Expect to see these on the road very soon.

The Tesla Model Y gets a major update for 2025. Fresh looks front to rear, a new wheel design, an interior that mirrors what we've seen from the refreshed Model 3, retuned rear suspension, and more range are just some of what's gone into the makeover. Now we know how much all that's going to cost. If you want to get into the updated Model Y, you're going to have to spring for the new Launch Series and shell out $61,630.

Tesla's new Model Y launch model comes in four colors (gray, white, red and silver) and gets some usually optional equipment as standard. The big-ticket item here is the inclusion of Tesla's supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta. While the nomenclature remains as misleading as it is contradictory, this is a typically costly add-on. You also get exclusive badges for the Launch Series model on the rear hatch and kick plates, as well as some puddle lights that share their signature with the new badging.

For now, this is the only new Model Y you can buy and most closely aligns with the previous Long Range All-Wheel Drive model. The old car has 311 miles of EPA-estimated range, while the new car bumps the range estimate slightly to 320 miles. Tesla will doubtlessly roll out more variants of the 2025 Model Y in the near future — think single-motor and Performance trims. There's never just one way to get a Tesla for very long. Expect to see these on roads near you by March of this year.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

