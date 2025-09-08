Polestar continues to evolve

This new model marks several firsts for the brand. It will be Polestar’s maiden application of an 800-volt electrical architecture, which brings with it quicker charging. Polestar says the 5’s 112-kWh battery pack will go from 10% to 80% full in as few as 22 minutes. The AC inverter allows for Level 2 charging at a rate of up to 19 kW, while DC fast charging can reach a peak of 350 kW. We’ll have to wait on EPA-estimated driving range figures, but Polestar has said in the past to expect at least 300 miles per charge; the generous Euro-centric WLTP estimates are 416 miles for the Dual Motor and 351 miles for the Performance trim. Oh, and the rear electric motor is an in-house design, responsible for more than 600 of the Performance model’s horsepower.

The 5’s underpinnings, dubbed Polestar Performance Architecture, also make their debut here. Unlike its sibling vehicles, this car’s architecture is not yet shared with anything else under the Geely/Volvo/Polestar umbrella. The structure is made of bonded aluminum and is covered in aluminum body panels. The battery pack is integral to the overall structure, and Polestar says everything has the torsional rigidity of a sports car or hypercar.

The front suspension design is a compact double-wishbone arrangement that Polestar says allows for the front wheels to be tucked up right under the hood. The Dual Motor gets passive dampers, while the Performance uses a set of adaptive dampers. Wheels range in size from 20 inches to 22 inches in diameter, and all wear model-specific Michelin rubber.