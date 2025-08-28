Tested: 2026 BMW iX M70 Is Certainly Fast, but Is It Fun?

Holy roller

The M70 comes standard with an air suspension, in addition to electronically controlled shock absorbers, M-specific anti-roll bars, and a hydraulic rear-axle support bearing. That's a lot of technology working to mitigate the iX's weight, but at a certain point, there's only so much that the suspension can do. At the limit, there's still pronounced body roll and a fair bit of squat under heavy acceleration. That's because to make an M70, BMW simply added more power to the xDrive45's rear motor and left the front alone.

Eventually, the tires start to lose grip, and when driven hard, the M70 understeers as the nose begins to push. And as you're making your way through the corner, you can feel the vehicle trying to figure out what to do and that makes the experience less transparent to the driver. When you exit the corner, the suspension starts to unload, but it does so in a way that feels bouncy. And that's not what you want when you're trying to put down the power and get back up to speed.

We had a base iX xDrive45 at the track at the same time as the M70, so we were able to drive the two back-to-back on our circuit. And though the numbers for the base car (as you'd expect) weren't quite as impressive, its standard suspension setup with the steel springs was the one we preferred. It felt much more predictable and better-controlled, and when you're trying to drive quickly, that level of certainty goes a long way.