5 Big Changes in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Interior

Minutes after the fourth-generation Chevrolet Silverado 1500 debuted back in 2018, we knew it had a big problem. The interior looked positively underwhelming compared to the Ford F-150's, and that truck was nearly a half-decade old at that point. Adding insult to injury, FCA had released images of the next-gen Ram 1500 earlier that same day — with a massive touchscreen and richly detailed cabin, the Ram made the Silverado look like the elder statesman of the group.

We've been waiting for a revision for the Silverado ever since. It's finally here in the form of the 2022 Silverado, refreshed and restyled with special attention paid to the cabin. We recently had a chance to check out the new interior and came away with some newfound respect for Chevy's ultra-popular workhorse. If you're thinking about trading in your Silverado for a 2022 model, here's what you should know.

Theme and styling

The interior of the 2022 Silverado immediately makes a strong impression compared with the previous model. All of the old version's round, droopy panels and aluminum accents are gone. In their place is a slimmed-down, horizontal motif that accentuates its overall width.

This feels about as close to midcentury modern architecture as General Motors is capable of. From some angles, it feels as timeless as the ballroom of a classic ocean liner. There is still visible hard plastic in several places, even on the luxury-level High Country trim, but there's also striking thin lines and available open-pore wood. That's a long, long way from the bulbous design of the outgoing Silverado.

The screens! The screens!