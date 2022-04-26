5 Big Changes in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Interior

- The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado gets a badly needed interior redesign.
- It's more stately, more functional and better aligned with modern style.
- New features like Super Cruise and a 13.4-inch screen also make a difference.
Minutes after the fourth-generation Chevrolet Silverado 1500 debuted back in 2018, we knew it had a big problem. The interior looked positively underwhelming compared to the Ford F-150's, and that truck was nearly a half-decade old at that point. Adding insult to injury, FCA had released images of the next-gen Ram 1500 earlier that same day — with a massive touchscreen and richly detailed cabin, the Ram made the Silverado look like the elder statesman of the group.
We've been waiting for a revision for the Silverado ever since. It's finally here in the form of the 2022 Silverado, refreshed and restyled with special attention paid to the cabin. We recently had a chance to check out the new interior and came away with some newfound respect for Chevy's ultra-popular workhorse. If you're thinking about trading in your Silverado for a 2022 model, here's what you should know.
The interior of the 2022 Silverado immediately makes a strong impression compared with the previous model. All of the old version's round, droopy panels and aluminum accents are gone. In their place is a slimmed-down, horizontal motif that accentuates its overall width.
This feels about as close to midcentury modern architecture as General Motors is capable of. From some angles, it feels as timeless as the ballroom of a classic ocean liner. There is still visible hard plastic in several places, even on the luxury-level High Country trim, but there's also striking thin lines and available open-pore wood. That's a long, long way from the bulbous design of the outgoing Silverado.
Screens have gone from an afterthought to the centerpiece in the 2022 Silverado. Ahead of the driver is a 12.3-inch digital information display, which is configurable and provides sleek animations when you select new driving modes. Dead center of the dash is a 13.4-inch touchscreen, made to look even larger because it's placed in a glossy piano black housing unit that stretches from the driver's side door to the passenger's left arm. This gives the illusion of one massive screen racing all the way across the cabin, but it also frames the picture nicely for optimal viewing.
The previous Silverado clung to its traditional column-mounted shift stalk for as long as it could. But like Mufasa in The Lion King, you can't hang on forever. (Sorry for digging up that childhood memory.) The column stalk is gone, replaced by a center-mounted gear selector like the ones adopted by full-size Ford and Ram trucks years ago. It's easy to grip in the palm of your hand, then press the side button and jostle up or down to change gears. These selectors sometimes cut into available storage space in the center console, but Chevrolet has done a nice job of maintaining spacious cubbies, storage pads and cupholders.
Many, many-many-many automakers have eschewed physical buttons in the cabin and moved these controls into the touchscreen itself. Especially for climate and comfort functions. Not so with the 2022 Silverado. It maintains physical buttons and dials, which are sensibly placed and easy to understand. Knobs have a handy rubberized texture for easy gripping, although it would have been nice to have a familiar tuning knob, which sadly has gone to the great parts bin in the sky.
Buyers will now have the option of adding Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driving assist feature, to their 2022 Silverado 1500. It comes with some interesting additions to the cabin. Along the top of the steering wheel is an LED lighting strip, which issues alerts in various colors to indicate the status of Super Cruise as you use it. (A solid green light means the system is activated, and so on.)
Just below that, on the housing of the steering wheel is a small trapezoidal screen that looks like it can shoot lasers. But it's nothing that sinister — it's only watching your eyes at all times. This is the driver attention monitor to make sure your eyes are watching the road. If it suspects you're not paying enough attention, it will issue warnings and eventually turn Super Cruise off. So be aware. The eye is always watching.
This is the interior the fourth-gen Silverado 1500 should have had in the first place. It's stately and convenient while still giving off truck vibes, and it finally brings the Silverado in line with its Ford and Ram rivals. There remains an awful lot of unappealing plastic for a truck at this price point, but the improvement is undeniable.