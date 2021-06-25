Electric Crossover Showdown: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Tesla Model Y vs. VW ID.4

Each starts around $40,000, offers enough range for the real world, and provides a pleasant entry point to the EV ownership experience. But which one deserves your attention and why? Where does VW land in the Ford vs. Tesla battle? To find out, we tested multiple variants of each EV and subjected them to our standardized evaluation loop to see how they handle the real world.

What should I expect to pay?

The Volkswagen ID.4 is both the simplest and least expensive offering. It's currently available with an 82-kWh battery and rear-wheel drive for $41,190 (destination included). An all-wheel-drive version arrives later this year.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E starts at $43,995 and comes with a standard-range 66-kWh battery and rear-wheel drive. Depending on the trim level, an extended-range 88-kWh battery ($5,000) and all-wheel drive ($2,700) are available separately.

The Tesla Model Y's starting price is much higher, at $51,190, but that's because Tesla advertises it with all-wheel drive and the Long Range battery (Tesla doesn't specify kWh). Early in 2021 Tesla offered a rear-wheel-drive Standard Range version for special order, and it costs roughly $45,000. We've seen reports that these are no longer in production, but you might be able to find one in Tesla's inventory.

As of the time of this recording, the Ford and VW qualify for the $7,500 federal tax rebate, but remember that this rebate depends on your tax situation and is not a straight discount off the price of the car. Other incentives are available but vary from state to city to power company.