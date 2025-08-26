The electric Cayenne Turbo will, at least initially, be the peak of next year's three-trim offering, also including the base Cayenne Electric and Cayenne S. This good/better/best layout will see increasing levels of performance and power, but all three models will rely on the same 113-kWh battery pack, which Porsche estimates will deliver more than 370 miles of range on the European WLTP cycle. That should equate to a range somewhere well north of 300 miles on the stricter EPA cycle. When it comes time to charge, the Cayenne Electric will use Porsche's 800-volt architecture, but this time via NACS port.

Active aero out back

It's likely that the base Cayenne will offer the most range, but the top-shelf Turbo gets a little aero assistance in the form of deployable winglets inset in the rear bumper. This unusual arrangement, which is giving big Gundam vibes, features a pair of ports that open and extend rearward at speeds over 37 mph. Porsche engineers told me these stabilize flow around the back of the SUV and help it to achieve an efficient 0.25 coefficient of drag, not terribly far from the Taycan's 0.22. The lower two trims may lack the mecha fanfare, but both at least get their own unique treatments for the front fascia and rear bumper.