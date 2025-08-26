- The Cayenne EV is Porsche's second electric SUV.
- Final output figures are TBD, but Porsche says to expect over 1,000 horsepower.
- Production won't begin until well into 2026.
2026 Porsche Cayenne EV Prototype First Drive Review: Big Power Meets Active Aero
Porsche's SUV icon is going electric, and it might be the company's most powerful machine yet
Porsche's formerly bold EV aspirations aren't exactly going according to plan. Where the company was once set to go 80% electric in just five years' time, the haus that Ferdinand built is now taking a more measured approach to electrification.
That means continuing to update its lineup of stalwart models and the engines that power them, augmenting them with an increasing selection of full-electric choices. The company's next offering in that latter category will be the Cayenne Electric, and after a day in the saddle of a preproduction prototype still shrouded in black camouflage, it's looking like a big step up from the battery-powered Macan.
Big power in a bigger EV
I'll get this out of the way early: I still don't have a full rundown of numbers for the Cayenne Electric. Porsche is finalizing details like weight and final power output, but I can say that the most powerful of the initial Cayenne lineup is aiming to offer somewhere north of 1,000 horsepower.
Assuming the company hits that goal, the electric Cayenne Turbo could take the crown from Porsche's current most powerful production machine ever, the 1,019-hp Taycan Turbo GT. And from my time hanging onto the wheel for dear life, I'm guessing it won't come in too far behind that sedan's outrageous acceleration performance.
The electric Cayenne Turbo will, at least initially, be the peak of next year's three-trim offering, also including the base Cayenne Electric and Cayenne S. This good/better/best layout will see increasing levels of performance and power, but all three models will rely on the same 113-kWh battery pack, which Porsche estimates will deliver more than 370 miles of range on the European WLTP cycle. That should equate to a range somewhere well north of 300 miles on the stricter EPA cycle. When it comes time to charge, the Cayenne Electric will use Porsche's 800-volt architecture, but this time via NACS port.
Active aero out back
It's likely that the base Cayenne will offer the most range, but the top-shelf Turbo gets a little aero assistance in the form of deployable winglets inset in the rear bumper. This unusual arrangement, which is giving big Gundam vibes, features a pair of ports that open and extend rearward at speeds over 37 mph. Porsche engineers told me these stabilize flow around the back of the SUV and help it to achieve an efficient 0.25 coefficient of drag, not terribly far from the Taycan's 0.22. The lower two trims may lack the mecha fanfare, but both at least get their own unique treatments for the front fascia and rear bumper.
New tech inside
As is de rigueur with Porsche, potential buyers will have plenty of boxes to ponder ticking, including the Porsche Active Ride suspension found in the Taycan and Panamera, the augmented-reality head-up display found in the new Macan, and a secondary display on the far right of the dashboard for the passenger.
The Cayenne's most notable interior feature, though, comes standard. Instead of standing tall above the dashboard, the SUV's central touchscreen is bent in the middle at a roughly 45-degree angle. With this curve, it conforms to both the shape of the dashboard and center console, forming an unbroken waterfall of pixels.
The electric Cayenne's software was designed to take advantage of this shape, such that you can rest your palm on a pad just below the screen and securely toggle through climate, media and vehicle settings. Or you can maximize the map display to take up the full display. Tapping through was a great experience, and it definitely gives the interior a bit more flair than the current Macan Electric.
Push to pass
Even in Sport Plus mode, the electric Cayenne doesn't offer full power all of the time. That's only when you're stationary in launch control, but you can get close with the Sport Response button on the steering wheel. Push that and you have 10 seconds of warp speed at your disposal. I had to make a number of quick passes on the narrow Catalan roads where I did my testing, and each time, I was amazed at the urgency of this big SUV. At any speed, a flex of my right ankle sent it rocketing forward.
The lesser Cayenne S is less ferocious but still plenty exciting, while the base Cayenne Electric is merely quick. An engineer estimated the base SUV will sprint to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds, which would put it on par with the gas-powered Cayenne S. The Turbo? Porsche says less than 3 seconds.
Sadly, though, like the Macan Electric and Taycan before it, the Cayenne's maximum recuperative braking setting is woefully lacking. Maybe someday Porsche will finally give drivers a one-pedal mode, but this is not that day.
On the handling side, the Cayenne Electric features a dual-valve air suspension as standard, and even in these prototypes, it did a great job on all sorts of terrain. With both the standard setup and the optional Active Ride suspension, the Cayenne Electric exhibited huge grip and poise over rough roads, and even tackled some extreme terrain in an off-road course without fuss. It was only over heavy bumps that I could feel the weight of that battery pack, especially in the Comfort drive mode, where the SUV tended to flop between compression and rebound a few too many times for my liking. Stick to sportier settings, though, and such oscillations were much more quickly quelled.
The bottom line
When the Cayenne Electric hits dealers in 2026, it'll live side-by-side with the internal combustion version of Porsche's OG SUV. With plenty of range and power, great handling, and an expected starting price within spitting distance of the gas version, it's hard to see the Cayenne Electric not being the right choice for many consumers.