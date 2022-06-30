Skip to main content
Audi e-tron

2021 Audi e-tron SUV Review: Not So Novel Anymore

EVs might be the wave of the future, but the e-tron is showing its age

  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career.

The Audi e-tron has been with us for four years, and for most of that time it was one of the few truly luxurious electric SUVs on the market. But, inevitably, the competition has closed the gap on Audi's initial lead in the segment. Mercedes' EQS SUV is right around the corner, the Tesla Model X received a face-lift last year, and the all-new BMW iX has already hit dealerships.

That's not to mention much less expensive competition from Ford, Hyundai and Kia, all nipping away at the Audi's heels. So does the e-tron deserve a serious look in 2022, or is it time for Audi to have a rethink and for you to look elsewhere? The answer to that very heavily depends on what you're looking for in an all-electric SUV, because in 2022, the e-tron simply isn't for everybody.

Audi e-tron

The good

The first thing you'll notice is how conventional the Audi feels. There is no "look, the future!" type gimmickry inside. The three-screen layout, one for the instrument cluster, one for the climate controls, and one for the infotainment, will be familiar to anyone who's spent time in any of Audi's larger products like the A6, A7 or A8. There's no rotating display, no giant tablet that acts as an onboard computer, and very little fiddling to do. All the controls, from the steering wheel to the shift lever, feel both intuitive and high-quality, and Audi's virtual instrument cluster is a joy to use and customize.

Once on the road, the e-tron goes from car to cocoon. It is exceptionally quiet inside, even for an EV. There's hardly any road or tire noise to speak of, and very rarely is the air of luxury broken up. Occasionally dropping a wheel into a pothole hardly results in any discomfort, and craggy pavement is dismissed entirely. The Audi, all 5,500 pounds of it, rolls down the road with real poise, shielding you from imperfections and unwanted disturbances, the way a real luxury car should.

Audi e-tron

Space abounds in the e-tron too. The rear seat area is large, and the USB ports in the back allow backseat riders to have control of the car's infotainment screen. Perfect if your kids want to play DJ on a longer trip. There's also decent cargo space behind the second row, and a low load floor means getting things in and out of the rear hatch is a cinch. It's just as usable and comfortable as any other SUV of its size, EV or otherwise.

The electric motors combine for a total 355 horsepower and 414 lb-ft of torque. However, a boost function unlocked by setting the transmission into Sport lets loose 402 ponies and 490 lb-ft for up to 8 seconds. The e-tron isn't freakishly quick like some contemporary EVs — a Tesla Model 3 Performance will blow you away at a set of lights. But, to be frank, that's OK, and the e-tron's 0-60 mph run of 5.3 seconds is still more than adequate.

However, no one buying this SUV should delude themselves into thinking that this is an SUV for those who love a bit of hard driving. Instead, the Audi's laid-back demeanor forces you to relax and drive like your hair isn't on fire. On the traffic-laden streets of LA, that's usually a tall order, but not in the e-tron. The air of calm and the lack of harshness are refreshing, so take it easy.

Audi e-tron

The not so good

But relax while you can, because range anxiety is going to creep its way in. Its relatively large 95-kWh battery gives it an EPA-estimated 222 miles of range. That range figure is so small, the e-tron lags behind nearly every other EV on sale at the moment. Its range might have been acceptable four years ago, but the competition has seriously moved the game on. Audi's own e-tron GT, a EV supersedan that's built more for serious speed than comfort, still gets more range than the far larger e-tron SUV.

Additionally, there are a few minor issues with the e-tron's interior that we can't help but point out. There are hard plastics littered throughout the cabin. Most of them are buried below your belt line, but the panel for the glovebox is unsightly at best and rough to the touch. The piano black finish of the center console is a magnet for fingerprints, though it must be said this is a criticism that can be leveled at nearly every modern Audi.

Audi e-tron

Lastly, e-trons that aren't sold in the United States use cameras instead of traditional wing mirrors. Those cameras in turn feed screens that rest at the top of the door panel near the hinges. Because American car safety regulations lag behind the EU's, U.S.-spec e-trons have to use traditional mirrors. However, the cutouts in the upper door trim for the screens that would otherwise sit there are still present on U.S.-spec cars.

It might seem like a small gripe, but at our test car's $83,210 asking price, we don't think it would have killed Audi to fit an upper door panel that doesn't have these cutouts. Audi knew that every single U.S.-spec car would have to use traditional mirrors, so the decision didn't come down to the fact that some cars might be specified with an option others wouldn't have.

A change in the regulations was never in the cards either, but had Audi been able to fit cameras at a certain point, it could have swapped the door panels as part of a midcycle refresh. Either way, just knowing something else is supposed to be there but isn't cheapens the feel of the interior and cuts into the air of luxury this Audi is supposed to have.

Audi e-tron

The verdict

The e-tron is just an arm's reach away from being great. As it stands, this electric SUV is just on the right side of very good. The difference between good and great isn't that big, but the Audi's few issues are what hold it back. It's now mired in the middle of a very competitive field, and that's all because of just how quickly the e-tron's competition has caught up.

If you want something that's calming, comfortable, has an air of prestige to it, and aren't worried about range, the e-tron is worth a serious look. But more price-sensitive buyers might want to look elsewhere. Heck, Audi's own Q4 e-tron looks like more than a match for what was once the brand's flagship EV. Luckily for us, though, Audi is hard at work on its next generation of full-size electric SUVs, and we suspect it has learned plenty from the e-tron.

Audi e-tron

Edmunds says

We're excited for what Audi has planned next because the e-tron is a solid starting point.

Nick Yekikianby
