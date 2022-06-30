The Audi e-tron has been with us for four years, and for most of that time it was one of the few truly luxurious electric SUVs on the market. But, inevitably, the competition has closed the gap on Audi's initial lead in the segment. Mercedes' EQS SUV is right around the corner, the Tesla Model X received a face-lift last year, and the all-new BMW iX has already hit dealerships.
That's not to mention much less expensive competition from Ford, Hyundai and Kia, all nipping away at the Audi's heels. So does the e-tron deserve a serious look in 2022, or is it time for Audi to have a rethink and for you to look elsewhere? The answer to that very heavily depends on what you're looking for in an all-electric SUV, because in 2022, the e-tron simply isn't for everybody.