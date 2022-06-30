Space abounds in the e-tron too. The rear seat area is large, and the USB ports in the back allow backseat riders to have control of the car's infotainment screen. Perfect if your kids want to play DJ on a longer trip. There's also decent cargo space behind the second row, and a low load floor means getting things in and out of the rear hatch is a cinch. It's just as usable and comfortable as any other SUV of its size, EV or otherwise.

The electric motors combine for a total 355 horsepower and 414 lb-ft of torque. However, a boost function unlocked by setting the transmission into Sport lets loose 402 ponies and 490 lb-ft for up to 8 seconds. The e-tron isn't freakishly quick like some contemporary EVs — a Tesla Model 3 Performance will blow you away at a set of lights. But, to be frank, that's OK, and the e-tron's 0-60 mph run of 5.3 seconds is still more than adequate.

However, no one buying this SUV should delude themselves into thinking that this is an SUV for those who love a bit of hard driving. Instead, the Audi's laid-back demeanor forces you to relax and drive like your hair isn't on fire. On the traffic-laden streets of LA, that's usually a tall order, but not in the e-tron. The air of calm and the lack of harshness are refreshing, so take it easy.