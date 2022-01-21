Ioniq 5 vs. Model Y: Tech

Let's see how these rivals approach technology, shall we?

A 12.3-inch central touchscreen comes standard across all Ioniq 5 trim levels. It includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Neither is available with wireless connectivity, which is an increasingly common feature in the latest cars, so you'll still need to use a USB cord to plug in your phone. The screen is otherwise excellent, with clear maps and graphics, plus quick response when you touch, swipe or even pinch it.

The Ioniq 5 also has a second info screen in front of the driver, displaying information such as speed, energy use and route directions. Of course, the Model Y has no such driver display. In the Ioniq 5, this means there is essential information directly in your field of vision while driving — a big plus in our minds. We also like the augmented reality directions that appear in the head-up display, which is an innovative touch in a vehicle that should feel futuristic.

There's no getting around it — apart from driving components, the 15-inch central touchscreen is the single most important piece of hardware in the Model Y. It controls everything from the door locks to the air conditioning, not to mention normal screen functions like maps, music and cameras. There's an impressive breadth of functionality to the Model Y screen, but it comes at a cost. That becomes apparent when you need to take three, four or more steps to reach the command you want, closing your current menu and scrolling through others just to perform something as simple as shifting the air vents in a safe manner.

Our biggest problem with this? It takes your attention away from the road. These functions needn't be so complicated, and while Tesla's total commitment to the screen once felt like the future, it now seems needlessly impractical. Another downside is that the screen won't mirror your smartphone's apps; there's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

One big advantage for the Model Y is Tesla's habit of issuing expansive upgrades through wireless over-the-air (OTA) updates without the need to visit a dealer or service station. The Ioniq 5 offers OTA updates, but only for maps and multimedia. With the Model Y, it can extend to things as critical as horsepower and total range. Nifty stuff.

Ioniq 5 vs. Model Y: Charging

Charging the Ioniq 5 works like charging any other electric vehicle. It has a charge port on the rear passenger quarter panel, and you can use a household outlet (albeit at super slow recharging speed), a Level 2 charger or a Level 3 DC fast-charging station to juice it up.

Notably, the Ioniq 5 is compatible with super-speedy Level 3 DC fast charging — up to 350 kW. Previously, only high-end EVs such as the Porsche Taycan had such compatibility. Hyundai says you can recharge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes on a 350-kW fast charger, or fill up with 68 miles of range in just five minutes.

Just know that these powerful 350-kW chargers are still pretty rare — most DC fast-charging stations you'll come across are capable of providing 50 kW to 125 kW. Even so, you can kind of consider the Ioniq 5 to be future-proofed to take advantage of more powerful fast charging as it rolls out in the coming years.

The Ioniq 5 also has another major trick up its sleeve. Hyundai calls it vehicle-to-load, or V2L. This is essentially a function where you can power electronics or appliances, such as a smartphone, laptop or even a coffee maker or hair dryer, using either the Ioniq 5's battery pack. You can plug in using the car's exterior charging port (with an adapter) or a household-style power port inside the vehicle. This is a neat feature with no Tesla equivalent.

Still, the Model Y has its own charging advantages. There is one charge port located on the driver's side taillight assembly, which offers easy access for Tesla's proprietary charging cord. As with the Ioniq 5, you can charge at home with a household plug or an L2 charger.

Of course, the big draw for many people is the ability to use Tesla's Supercharger extensive and reliable nationwide network of proprietary fast-charging stations. We are fans of this system and think Tesla deserves true pioneer status for spearheading the charging ... charge.

We also like the speed with which the Model Y can juice up at a Supercharger station. Tesla claims an estimated 200 miles in 15 minutes, at least in ideal conditions, which tracks with our experience.

In total, both cars have appealing attributes for conveniently recharging and getting you down the road.