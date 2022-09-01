EV RANGE TEST: 2023 Genesis GV60 Can Go the Distance

Testing the GV60 in the real world

Edmunds tests every new electric vehicle on the same real-world driving loop to see just how far it can travel from a full charge down to zero miles remaining. If you scroll through our EV range leaderboard, you'll see that most EVs have matched or exceeded their EPA range estimates in our testing. Much of that has to do with our ability to test in near-ideal conditions year-round.

Our top-of-the-line GV60 Performance test car naturally came fully loaded, since Genesis typically offers few if any à la carte options. So what do you get over the base GV60 Advanced? The big ticket items include a more powerful front motor (160 kilowatts versus 74 kilowatts, amounting to about 115 more horsepower), larger brakes and wheels, an electronically controlled suspension and mechanical limited-slip differential, as well as a few creature comfort items like ventilated front seats. By the Genesis spec sheet, the Performance model adds anywhere from 120 to 175 pounds.

Not surprisingly, given all that extra kit, it also loses 13 miles of range compared to the base Advanced trim, which is EPA-rated at 248 miles.

One thing that surprised us about the Performance model was that its larger 21-inch wheels weren't any wider than the base model's 20-inch wheels, and they came wrapped in the same all-season rubber (Michelin Primacy Tour A/S 255/40 R21). Perhaps rolling resistance was a concern here, but to not even offer the option of a summer tire for a "Performance" model is, to be quite frank, lame. We've heard rumors it will be a future option, however.

On test day, we inflated the all-seasons to the factory-recommended pressures of 36 psi and 39 psi front and rear, respectively, and rolled the GV60 onto the scales, recording an official weight of 4,860 pounds.

From there, we spent many hours driving our 2023 GV60 Performance at a semi-tropical average temperature of 76 degrees and racked up a total of 274 GPS-verified miles, a couple of miles more than what we saw on the GV60's trip meter. That's 39 miles more than the EPA estimate, equating to an admirable 16.6% improvement.

It's also 11 miles more than the last Tesla Model Y Performance we tested, a 2020 model with an EPA-estimated range of 291 miles. You see how different things can be in the real world. Oh, and the GV60's platform-mates? The Kia EV6 GT-Line notched a 283-mile run, while the dual-motor Hyundai Ioniq 5 managed 270 miles. Remarkably, the GV60 Performance splits the difference at 274 miles despite having a lot more power (429 hp versus 320 hp) and trailing in the range race by a wide margin per the EPA.

So how much did those 274 miles cost?

While the total range of a vehicle continues to dominate the EV conversation, energy consumption is an important factor as well. Energy consumption is what determines how much your miles will cost you. The unit of measurement for consumption, the kilowatt-hour, can be thought of as the EV equivalent of a gallon of gasoline. Just like gas, the price of electricity varies depending on where you live. For example, you'll pay about 11 cents per kWh in Washington as of this writing, whereas in Hawaii it'll run you about 44 cents.

So, what can Genesis owners expect to pay at "the pump"? After charging the battery back to full, we calculated an impressive Edmunds consumption rate of 30.9 kWh/100 miles, which is 16.5% more efficient than the EPA estimate of 37 kWh/100 miles and nearly as efficient as some of the single-motor rear-wheel-drive Ford Mustang Mach-E models we've tested. Based on that 30.9-kWh/100-mile consumption rate, if we lived in Hawaii, our 274-mile trip would have cost us $37.25, while if we lived in Washington, that same trip would have cost just $9.31.

If we compare the GV60 to its most efficient competition, the Tesla Model Y Performance (29.6 kWh/100 miles), the same 274 miles in the Tesla would have cost $35.68 in Hawaii and $8.92 in Washington. The least efficient SUV we've tested, the Audi e-tron (38.4 kWh/100), would have cost $46.30 and $11.57, respectively.