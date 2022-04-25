General Motors President Mark Reuss made the announcement of two new Corvettes earlier today, but rumors and spy shots have been floating around the internet for months. There has been speculation on everything from how much power it will have to what names the electrified Vettes will take. Some believe the hybrid Corvette will be named Zora, in honor of Zora Arkus-Duntov, the engineer widely credited with being the "Father of the Corvette." The name E-Ray has been floated as a possible option for a fully electric Corvette, a car that will follow the hybridized Corvette and will likely arrive in 2024.

The Zora, if it is indeed called that, will be the most powerful Corvette ever, even topping the recently announced Z06 model and its 670 horsepower. It's been rumored that the Zora will have up to 1,000 horsepower thanks to a twin-turbo version of the Z06's flat-plane crank V8 and the additional power from a hybrid system. All-wheel drive is guaranteed, with an electric motor on the front axle spinning up the front wheels for added traction and performance. It's possible that Chevrolet will also offer another hybrid Corvette besides the Zora, a Grand Sport-like model that bridges the gap between the Stingray and the Z06.