- Electrified versions of the C8 Corvette are coming.
- They will feature all-wheel drive and immense power outputs.
- The first hybrid Corvette is due sometime next year.
Chevrolet has followed a pretty logical formula with the Corvette lineup over the last several decades. Introduce the base model and every few years add something new (a performance variant typically with more power and go-fast goodies) to push the Vette to its limit. With the C8, Chevy is chasing performance more than ever before, and the company has just confirmed what we all knew deep down: A hybridized, all-wheel-drive Corvette is due as early as next year and a full EV version will soon follow.
General Motors President Mark Reuss made the announcement of two new Corvettes earlier today, but rumors and spy shots have been floating around the internet for months. There has been speculation on everything from how much power it will have to what names the electrified Vettes will take. Some believe the hybrid Corvette will be named Zora, in honor of Zora Arkus-Duntov, the engineer widely credited with being the "Father of the Corvette." The name E-Ray has been floated as a possible option for a fully electric Corvette, a car that will follow the hybridized Corvette and will likely arrive in 2024.
The Zora, if it is indeed called that, will be the most powerful Corvette ever, even topping the recently announced Z06 model and its 670 horsepower. It's been rumored that the Zora will have up to 1,000 horsepower thanks to a twin-turbo version of the Z06's flat-plane crank V8 and the additional power from a hybrid system. All-wheel drive is guaranteed, with an electric motor on the front axle spinning up the front wheels for added traction and performance. It's possible that Chevrolet will also offer another hybrid Corvette besides the Zora, a Grand Sport-like model that bridges the gap between the Stingray and the Z06.
Is the Zora the car Chevrolet teased in the video above, or is that car the new Grand Sport hybrid with the Zora coming even later than the E-Ray? How much power will the electric Corvette make? What will that car look like? We can't be sure of too much just yet, but we do know that we're more than excited to see just what Chevrolet has planned for its iconic sports car.
For those of you who can't be bothered with electrification, fear not. The versions of the Corvette that are powered exclusively by internal combustion will remain in the lineup for the foreseeable future.