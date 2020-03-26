2020 Polestar 1
- Debut model for the new Volvo-based Polestar brand
- High-performance plug-in hybrid
- Kicks off the first Polestar 1 generation for 2020
- Stable and nimble handling
- Comfortable seats and ride quality
- Plug-in hybrid fuel efficiency
- Limited production ensures rarity
- Plain interior design considering the car's price
- Small trunk and rear seats
2020 Polestar 1 Review
The Polestar 1 is a two-door plug-in hybrid coupe. It can run on electric batteries hidden between the front seats and in the trunk, or it can run on a supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder engine under the hood. Or it can run on both. All told, the system cranks out 619 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque and nets an estimated 60 miles of all-electric range too. Polestar will make only 1,500 cars globally over three years. Each vehicle is built and hand-assembled at the company's production facility in Chengdu, China.
The 1 is Polestar's first production vehicle built from the ground up. For years, the brand served as a tuning house, pumping up Volvos such as the S60 and the V90 in the same vein as AMG for Mercedes-Benz or M for BMW. Now an independent manufacturer, Polestar will focus on luxurious, high-performance vehicles with advanced electric powertrains.
The Polestar 1 has a total battery capacity of 34 kWh and uses Type 1 and Type 2 charging connectors. Under AC power, there is up to 11 kW of onboard charging available. Polestar says it requires about nine hours to fully charge the battery from empty on a standard 110-volt home outlet, or roughly four hours with a 220-to-240-volt wall unit. There is also DC fast charging, which increases capability to 50 kW and charges the Polestar 1 up to 80% capacity in under an hour.
On top of all that technology is a full carbon-fiber body that increases stiffness and reduces weight. All the weight savings serve to offset the massive heft of the battery packs, allowing the Polestar 1 to unleash its considerable power and carve canyons as well as lighter sports cars.
Overall, we're fond of the 2020 Polestar 1. It's a thoroughly enjoyable and impressive halo car with an unmatched ability to switch between eco-friendly and aggressive thrust for a plug-in hybrid.
Our verdict8.0 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Handling and daily drivability are commendable. Tight, twisty roads are dispatched with the help of torque-vectoring all-wheel drive. Even without the electronic aids, the manually adjustable Ohlins suspension delivers exceptional body control and smooths out the road beneath. The steering could stand to be a bit more communicative on the highway.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The climate controls are accessed entirely through the touchscreen menu, which means there's a lag before the system becomes active after starting the car. There is an option to precondition the cabin; once set, it maintains target temps well. There's no vibrations to speak of, but there is a fair amount of road noise on rough textured surfaces. When the roads are a bit smoother, this hybrid is about as quiet as they come.
How’s the interior?8.0
The form-follows-function narrative changes slightly when it comes to the user interface. The Sensus infotainment system plucked from the Volvo parts bin has the aesthetic benefit of a clean, minimalistic design, but it comes with the downside of having to access everything digitally. This means lots of swiping between screens when you're on the move, which can be distracting.
How’s the tech?7.5
Smartphones pair easily via Bluetooth, which allows clear playback for podcasts, phone calls and music using the native system interface. Or you can plug into one of two USB ports to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, which is also standard. The vertical orientation of the touchscreen, though, downsizes the display of those systems a bit.
How’s the storage?6.5
Front-facing car seats or booster seats can be used in back, with car seat anchors relatively easy to access through zippered slits. A rear-facing seat will fit behind the passenger seat if it's adjusted to its front-most position, but it's not really practical. If you're not transporting small humans with you, the rear seats can act as overflow storage, be it for groceries or outerwear.
How economical is it?8.5
The Polestar 1 has a 34-kWh battery that provides an estimated 52 miles of electric range, and based on our observations this range seems realistic. Charging at its maximum 11 kW of AC power will give you a full battery in about 3.5 hours. It is also equipped with DC fast-charging capability that'll get you to an 80% charge in less than an hour.
Is it a good value?8.0
The interior of the Polestar, while luxurious and soundly assembled, looks far less exotic than you'd expect at this price. In fact, it looks like it's from a regular Volvo. That said, this will be a rare car with just 1,500 units produced, and compared to its closest hybrid competition, it's a much better value for the features, performance and practicality.
Basic warranty coverage is pretty standard at four years/50,000 miles, but Polestar covers hybrid and battery components for eight years/100,000 miles (10 years/150,000 miles for California residents).
Wildcard9.0
The Polestar 1 may not blow you away as much as other exotic vehicles with its straight-line speed, partially because it develops power so smoothly, but it changes direction amazingly well. The hybrid system with its torque vectoring, along with the excellent Ohlins suspension, works to make spirited driving effortless yet enjoyable.
Which 1 does Edmunds recommend?
Polestar 1 models
Each Polestar 1 comes standard with a huge range of premium features, from luxury to safety, and there are no packages to tack on. Features include a full-leather interior, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED lighting, keyless entry and ignition, and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system paired with an infotainment system that uses a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is also included.
Since this is in no small part a Volvo product, the generous list of safety features should come as no surprise. They include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a surround-view camera and Volvo's Pilot Assist, a suite of features that bundles adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and collision mitigation.
The sole paid option is matte paint, which runs $5,000.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Polestar 1.
Trending topics in reviews
MARK TAKAHASHI: I'm going to talk about my personal picks for the 10 most beautiful cars on sale today. [MUSIC PLAYING] I'm well aware that style is subjective. I don't claim to be the arbiter of style and taste, and I realize that one person's trash might be someone else's treasure. I'm sure we're going to have some disagreements on my picks. Leave a comment below. Leave a civilized comment below. So let's jump right into it. [MUSIC PLAYING] My first pick is the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, the C8, the mid-engine Corvette. It is a stunner in person. It's very angular. It's almost like a stealth fighter with all these facets everywhere. It's sharp. It's cool. It capitalizes on a lot of potential that I thought the NSX didn't. I'm a fan of these forward-leaning angles that the designers put into it. I like that it's almost attacking the air in front of it. Also, I like that they still have some of the character of the old Corvette in the hood here with these streaks. The proportions are great. Unlike some mid-engine sports cars, the Corvette still has a decent-sized hood, and the back end isn't too big and boxy or bulbous like some other mid-engine sports cars can get. To me, everything just sort of works well together, and it's just super sharp. And by the way, all of these pics are in just random order. There's no rhyme or reason to these. My next pick? Dodge Challenger. [MUSIC PLAYING] This is impressive, because the Dodge Challenger hasn't been redesigned since it was introduced in 2008-- well, reintroduced in 2008. It still has a lot of that sinister character that sets it apart from other muscle cars, and indeed, any other car out there. The design cues that I really like are pretty much all up front. It's this brow that cuts into the grill right there from the hood dipping over. It's almost like Clint Eastwood's furrowed death stare at you. It's mean-looking. It almost demands respect before it's even moving. The newest touches come here in the wheel arches here. They're a little bit tacked-on, but from different angles it, looks really good. It just kind of widens it out and interrupt that big slab of nothingness on the door here. And I like that they actually kept it unadorned on that door panel and that body panel. They didn't go with any fake vents or stupid chrome accents. Nice and clean. And that's kind of the theme with a lot of the cars that I like. [MUSIC PLAYING] Ah, que bella machina. This is the Ferrari Roma. It's not an all-out supercar for them. It's a Grand Tour. And I love it. I love it for a lot of things that we'll see later in other cars. First off, a nice, pointed long hood like that. These sharp angles are just gorgeous here. I'm not that big of a fan of this air dam underneath here that's kind of jutting out, but I'm not going to argue with Ferrari designers. One thing I'm really a big fan of, though, is the way that this compound curve meets a straight, and then it pops back into another compound curve in the front. There's no real transition. It just kind of smoothly blends from one end to the other. In other cars, you'll see a curve, and then an abrupt stop, and then a straight-away. This is just sinuous and beautiful and muscular. Man, from nose to tail, it is absolutely gorgeous. [MUSIC PLAYING] One of my favorites, the Jaguar F-type. The spiritual successor to the E-type from the early 1960s, it's not trying to be this campy homage to the E-type. It's its own thing. But it still has a few subtle hints. First off, we have the headlights here, this plexiglass covering that's a little bit of a nod to the old E-type. Of course, there's the grill, this big ovoid. But in the case of the F-type, more of a rounded corner, inverted trapezoid. It gives it enough character to know that it's from the same company as the E-type, but it's not trying to be the E-type. I'm also a fan of the way they did these air intakes here, these cooling vents. They didn't go with this plastic surround. It's just kind of carved into the face of the F-type. Unfortunately for the 2021 refresh, they actually put some plastic surrounds around that. And I'm not that thrilled with the way it looks. It might grow on me later, but so far, I'm still a bigger fan of this pre-refresh F-type. Other styling cues include, in the tail light, this round feature here, which is a nod to the old E-type, as well as this barrel-shaped side that they put in. Of course, there's the silhouette, which tapers down to a wonderful little point in the back, just like the old E-type. Here's a shot of the reflector I'm talking about on the old E-type, that little round feature. But there's one thing I wish that Jaguar did with the F-type, and that would be to use this glorious light metallic blue color that they used for the concept or pre-production car. It never made it into the order guides, and I was really hoping that would be in it. [MUSIC PLAYING] We've been raving about the Telluride, not just because of the way it looks, but because of the way it drives and the value proposition. It's just a really great mid-sized three-row SUV. When it comes to design, I like that it's more upright and boxy than a lot of other SUVs. I also like this amber surround here. You can tell that a Telluride is coming behind you from a ways off, thanks for that distinctive running light. They used a lot of Kia's styling cues throughout, but it's not gross about the way they did it. These double tabs are their signature throughout the Kia lineup. It's there. It's also in the top of the windshield there, and a little hint of it right here in that B-pillar. Overall, it's a really tidy design. It's industrial it's a little beefier than pretty much anything else in its class. [MUSIC PLAYING] Not my favorite car to drive. I wished it was a little more wild and lively than it is. But it is a looker, for sure. It still turns heads a few years into its production. Again, long coupe hood. And I haven't been a fan of this Lexus spindle grill since it came out, but this is actually the first instance where I do like it, mostly because this car was designed to have it from the beginning. When they first started incorporating that spindle grill, they used it on cars that weren't necessarily designed to have. It All of these lines all come together right at the logo. They just all point to it. It's a nice touch. It gives it that sharpness, that pointiness, that you kind of want from a wild-looking sport coupe like this. Another thing I'm a fan of is this cut-out right here, this little air intake, maybe for brake cooling, maybe for trans cooling. Who knows? But I like how they didn't, again, put some cheesy plastic surrounds in there. It's just kind of sliced into the side of the body. It's graceful. It's sharp. It serves a purpose. Around the back of the LC, it continues that line where everything converges on that one logo point. I like that it's a theme that's carried over to the back. One thing I'm not too crazy about, though, is this drop-down here off the tail light. It seems like it's just a little bit out of place. I realize that's part of their corporate style, but every time I see it I always see this tier line under a cheetah's face. Maybe it's not the worst thing to be associated with. [MUSIC PLAYING] My next pick-- it's the Mazda 3 hatchback. Mazda has just been killing it when it comes to design, and the 3 hatchback is, at least for me, a prime example. I love this big grill that's very distinctive, but it's not overly horsey, in my opinion. They have these wonderful compound curves that are built into the bodywork without any sharp creases that almost every other car has. One my other favorite hatchbacks is the old Alfa Romeo Brera, that had this beautiful, rounded hatchback tail. It's very distinctive. It sets itself apart from everything else out there. It's a clean design, and it's carried over into everything that Mazda does. The CX-5, the CX-3, CX-30-- they're all what I consider the most attractive in their classes. And the CX-9 would have been, or it was, until the Telluride came along. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Polestar 1-- wow. The first time I saw this in the flesh, it was stunning. It's just such a clean design, really not a lot of adornment. Sure, it's got a long hood, coupe proportions again, a stubby tail in the back. But there's a simplicity about it that just drew me in instantly. This grill is certainly an echo of Volvo, which is the parent company, but it's missing the sash and the Volvo logo in the middle. I'm also a huge fan of these side streaks in the nose of the car. It's almost aviation-like to me, like a Canard. Again, really nice, simple, unadorned side here, and we have this little feature here that catches light, and then a subtle little crease here that casts shadow below that. It gives it some visual interest without having to resort to something kitschy or gaudy. I had a design instructor who gave us this quote that I keep using when it comes to car design. And I'm paraphrasing here, but it's, a pretty shape doesn't need a lot of jewelry. And this is pretty much unadorned perfection to me. Of course, you can't talk about the Polestar 1 without also mentioning the S90 from Volvo. There's a lot of similarities there. I realize that. And I love the S90 for the exact same reasons. You can see down here that Volvo added that chrome strip down there. Doesn't really add too much visually for me. I prefer to see something, in other words, like the Polestar 1, where it's not there. Again, simplicity, cleanliness of design. Of course, not all my picks are going to be exotics or sport coupes. I can't not talk about the most popular class of vehicles, pickup trucks. And for my money, it's the Ram 1500. [MUSIC PLAYING] The new design is a little classier, a little upmarket. In this top trim here, you get a lot of chrome. I'm outlining here this little step up from the headlight into the grill, and we'll get to that in a bit. But I like how everything is very cohesive, and it all seems to belong together. One thing I'm not a big fan of is this kind of badge right here. It just seems a little out of place in an otherwise very clean design. The design also carries around to other Ram 1500s, like the Rebel, which has a very different take on the grill, but it's equally impressive and aggressive in its execution. Getting back to the headlights integrating into the grill and all that good stuff, it goes back to the introduction of this new generation of Ram pickups in the mid-1990s. This is the heavy-duty version of it. And right here, that headlight line there steps straight up into the grill and then back down for the other headlight. Around that time-- I think was the Kenworth T600 big rig had that same kind of sloping hood, and in that integration of the headlights into the fenders. And you can see it here. I mean, that is very much exaggerated the way it is here in the Ram 1500. But it's that sort of industrial, utilitarian design that made me really love it. I wish that Ram, however, capitalized on that design back then and produced a rival to the Suburban, a larger SUV with that kind of style. My final pick is yet another sport coupe. It is the Mercedes Benz AMG GT. [MUSIC PLAYING] Again, it's the familiar theme of really long hood, a wide maw of a grill here that denotes that it needs a lot of air to breathe, like a beast. And I mean, again, really huge intakes here as well. One thing I'm not too crazy about is this feature right here. I like that it's a cut-out, and it's not surrounded by plastic, but it's this badge right here that kind of throws me off. I feel like maybe if they did something a little more subtle, it would have been better, at least personally for me. Again, man, there's so many things to like about the proportions of this car. And another echo here is that kick-out there that catches light. It just lends it a little more visual interest. And then at the very back of the car, it's really, really quite rounded over, almost egg-like, like a Porsche 928. but they broke it up and kept it from looking overly bulbous by introducing these cutouts here. Thanks for watching the video. Thanks for hanging out all the way to the end. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe. And of course, for any of these vehicles, if you want any information, head on over to edmunds.com. Stay safe. Take care of your friends. Take care of your family. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Edmunds' Mark Takahashi, a former designer and art director, gives his ranking of the best-looking and most beautiful cars, trucks and SUVs on sale.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$155,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 1 safety features:
- Pilot Assist w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatically adjusts the car's speed to speed up or slow down to match traffic and keeps the car centered in the lane.
- Blind-Spot Information System
- Illuminates a light in the sideview mirrors if a vehicle is in the Polestar 1's blind spot.
- Collision Mitigation Support
- Can help steer the car to avoid or lessen the chance of a front or rear collision.
Polestar 1 vs. the competition
Polestar 1 vs. Volvo S90
It's no surprise that these two cars look alike since Volvo is Polestar's parent company and they share a lot of parts. In a way, the Polestar 1 is an S90 coupe, though the Polestar is both shorter and wider than the S90. It packs significantly more punch than even the 400-horsepower S90 T8 plug-in hybrid, but it also costs significantly more. Outside of the design, the two cars also share many features and much of the same technology.
Polestar 1 vs. Porsche 911
The 2020 911 is the culmination of decades of tuning and refinement. It doesn't break any new ground, but that doesn't make the car or the driving experience any less special. Both cars are similar in size and offer comparable standard and optional features, so the choice could come down to your desire to be an early adopter or get the best version yet of an iconic sports car.
Polestar 1 vs. Lexus LC 500h
Like the Polestar 1, the LC 500h uses a hybrid powertrain. But the Lexus isn't a plug-in and lacks any significant range for all-electric driving. It's also quite a bit less powerful. The Lexus also lacks all-wheel drive. It's arguably as striking as the Polestar, though it's distinctly Japanese in execution. Both offer a similar array of tech, though the Lexus' infotainment system is notoriously frustrating to use.
FAQ
What's new in the 2020 Polestar 1?
The least-expensive 2020 Polestar 1 is the 2020 Polestar 1 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $155,000.
- 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $155,000
The 2020 Polestar 1 is offered in the following submodels: 1 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Polestar 1 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 1.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Polestar 1 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 1 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Polestar 1 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Polestar 1.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
