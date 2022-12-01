The best deal in electric vehicles right now might just be the Chevrolet Bolt EUV. This hatchback EV is comfortable, efficient and starts at under $30,000. Quite a value, right?

We wanted to know whether it really has the goods or if value is truly its biggest plus. So we paired a Bolt EUV against a Tesla Model Y to see how they compare in roominess, performance and overall cost. How did the underdog Chevy do? Read on, or watch the video below.