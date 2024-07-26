- The BMW M4 Competition is a great sports car.
- But so is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
- Can the South Korean EV take down the legendary German sports car?
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Takes on the BMW M4 Competition in Edmunds U-Drags
Can the Hyundai dethrone the German sports car?
A Hyundai beating a BMW in a drag race? That's impossible ... right? Maybe not. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is one of our favorite cars thanks to its impressive power and sporty handling. That's why we've paired it up against one of the most storied sports cars in the world: the BMW M4 Competition. Who has the edge?
That's what we put to the test in the latest Edmunds U-Drags video. It's a race to there and back again with two of our favorite sporty vehicles. Editor-in-chief Alistair Weaver goes head-to-head with our head of testing, Jonathan Elfalan, to see which car reigns supreme.
Edmunds says
There can only be one winner on the road, but each of these high-octane sports cars is a winner in our hearts.