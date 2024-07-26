Skip to main content

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Takes on the BMW M4 Competition in Edmunds U-Drags

Can the Hyundai dethrone the German sports car?

Edmunds U-Drags: BMW M4 Competition vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
  • written by
    Editor, CarMax
    Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • The BMW M4 Competition is a great sports car.
  • But so is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
  • Can the South Korean EV take down the legendary German sports car?

A Hyundai beating a BMW in a drag race? That's impossible ... right? Maybe not. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is one of our favorite cars thanks to its impressive power and sporty handling. That's why we've paired it up against one of the most storied sports cars in the world: the BMW M4 Competition. Who has the edge?

That's what we put to the test in the latest Edmunds U-Drags video. It's a race to there and back again with two of our favorite sporty vehicles. Editor-in-chief Alistair Weaver goes head-to-head with our head of testing, Jonathan Elfalan, to see which car reigns supreme.

Edmunds says

There can only be one winner on the road, but each of these high-octane sports cars is a winner in our hearts.

