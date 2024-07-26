A Hyundai beating a BMW in a drag race? That's impossible ... right? Maybe not. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is one of our favorite cars thanks to its impressive power and sporty handling. That's why we've paired it up against one of the most storied sports cars in the world: the BMW M4 Competition. Who has the edge?

That's what we put to the test in the latest Edmunds U-Drags video. It's a race to there and back again with two of our favorite sporty vehicles. Editor-in-chief Alistair Weaver goes head-to-head with our head of testing, Jonathan Elfalan, to see which car reigns supreme.